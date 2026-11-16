ATHENS, Ga. – UCLA women’s tennis will be represented by Kate Fakih and Ahmani Guichard in the NCAA singles tournament, which kicks off Tuesday at Dan Magill Tennis Complex. Guichard is making her debut in the national tournament, while Fakih is set for her second career appearance.



Guichard punched her ticket at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in San Diego, where she reached the singles final. She is 9-1 overall for the fall, logging two wins against nationally-ranked players. Fakih is 3-1, earning all three of her victories at the ITA West Sectional Championships in Los Angeles. She needed to make the semifinals there.



A 12 p.m. PT matchup with 113th-ranked Ranah Stoiber of Georgia is first up for Guichard. No. 102 Fakih opens up against No. 12 Amelie Van Impe of SMU at 3 p.m.



The field is made up 64 players. A champion will be crowned on Sunday. All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches.



UCLA AT THE NCAA SINGLES AND DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIPS



Singles

• Ahmani Guichard vs. Ranah Stoiber (Georgia) – Tuesday, 9 a.m. PT

• Kate Fakih vs. Amelie Van Impe (SMU) – Tuesday, 3 p.m. PT