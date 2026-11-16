LOS ANGELES – The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday that UCLA’s Nov. 28 showdown against crosstown rival USC at the Rose Bowl will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

Tickets for the Bruin-Trojan battle in Pasadena are on sale now. Fans can click HERE or contact UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or via email at tickets@athletics.ucla.edu for more information.

All Bruin fans in attendance are encouraged to wear blue from head to toe as part of the game’s “Blue Out” theme. In addition, the first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary Bruin Blue rally towel, courtesy of Champion of Westwood.

UCLA and USC will be fighting for the Victory Bell, a 295-pound bell that goes into the possession of the winning team and is painted in that team's colors. The 2026 meeting marks the 90th consecutive year the Bruins and Trojans have faced off. The two teams first met in 1929.

UCLA is currently 10-0 on the season and ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press and CFB Coaches Polls. The Bruins have already tied the single-season school record for wins, and have secured the greatest year-over-year improvement in program history. UCLA has reached 10 wins in the regular season for just the third time in program history (1946, 1998) and is one of only two unbeaten teams remaining in the FBS.

Led by Bob Chesney, the Angelo M. Mazzone III UCLA Head Football Coach, the Bruins enter Week 12 as the FBS leaders in takeaways (30) and interceptions (20). UCLA ranks fourth nationally in total defense (262.2 yards per game) and third in the Big Ten in scoring offense (32.4 points per game). Three Bruins – RB Wayne Knight, LB Sammy Omosigho and DB Ta’Shawn James – were named First Team Midseason All-Americans by the AP, and UCLA has had more than twice as many Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week selections (five) as any other school in the conference.

Stay tuned to @UCLAFootball on X and Instagram for all team updates.