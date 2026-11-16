LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men's soccer team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and will host the winner of No. 5 Creighton and Omaha in the second round on Sunday, November 22.



The Bruins will play the winner of the first-round matchup between Creighton and Omaha. That match will take place at Creighton on Thursday, November 19.



UCLA earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament by finishing 9-4-5 in the regular season. The Bruins picked up ranked wins at No. 11 Virginia to open the season, and earned home ranked wins over No. 8 Michigan State, No. 25 San Diego and No. 6 Washington. UCLA also drew at No. 4 Maryland back in September.



The Bruins are one of seven Big Ten programs to earn bids into the tournament, joining the No. 1 seed Indiana, No. 2 Maryland, No. 3 Rutgers, No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 4 Michigan State, No. 5 Washington.



This is UCLA's 51st overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and sixth in a row under eighth-year head coach Ryan Jorden. The Bruins are making their sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.



UCLA is 76-46 all-time in the NCA Tournament, and has won four College Cups.



This year's College Cup will be held in Cary, North Carolina on December 11 and 14.



To view the entire 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament bracket, Click Here. Follow @UCLAMSoccer on Twitter for all team updates. Tickets will be available for purchase soon.



