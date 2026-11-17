LOS ANGELES – Eric Dailey Jr. scored a career-high-tying 25 points as the No. 7 UCLA men’s basketball team defeated Long Beach State, 105-66, in a non-conference contest at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

UCLA (4-0) raced ahead by a 53-20 margin at halftime against Long Beach State (1-3), as the Bruins’ double-digit lead never fell to any fewer than 30 points after the 13-minute mark in the second half.

Dailey Jr. shot 9-for-11 from the field, making each of his first nine shots. The Bruins’ senior guard/forward from Palmetto, Fla., shot 2-for-3 from 3-point distance and knocked down 5 of 6 free throw attempts.

UCLA has reached the 100-point mark in its past three contests, marking the first time that the Bruins have had three or more games of 100-plus points since logging seven consecutive 100-plus point efforts to open the 1971-72 season. That basketball campaign concluded with UCLA going 30-0 en route to the 1972 NCAA title.

“We got 33 points off turnovers, and all of those points are are dunks, layups, wide-open threes or free throws,” said Mick Cronin, The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach. “Every coach would tell you, if you shoot all zero footers, all wide-open threes and all free throws, that's why we shot 63 percent tonight.”

The Bruins had five players who scored in double figures in the 39-point win over Long Beach State. Nikola Kusturica had 13 points and a team-leading eight rebounds. Jaylen Petty tallied 12 points and a team-best five steals. Joe Philon III had 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting, and Azavier Robinson netted 10 points and four rebounds through 19 minutes.

UCLA’s bench contributed 38 points, including 11 from Philon III, 10 from Robinson and eight from Sergej Macura. Macura shot 4-for-5 from the field and has shot 66.7 percent (10-for-15) off the bench in four contests for UCLA. Philon III continued his impressive play for the Bruins, knocking down 5 of 7 shots to put his season shooting percentage at 78.3 (18-for-23).

UCLA used multiple scoring runs in the first half to separate from Long Beach State. Leading 8-5 early on, the Bruins used an 11-2 run to take a 19-7 lead. Minutes later, the Bruins opened their advantage to 38-14 on a 19-4 scoring run.

Leading Long Beach State by a 38-16 margin at the 4:20 mark, the Bruins added to their margin with three consecutive free throws by Trent Perry and a basket by Philon III to climb ahead, 43-16. Philon III scored a pair of back-to-back baskets to put UCLA on top, 49-19.

Kusturica had a highlight reel jam to close the first half, dunking the ball with two seconds to play and giving UCLA a 53-20 advantage.

In all, the Bruins shot 63.3 percent and made 7 of 16 attempts from 3-point distance.

Long Beach State’s McCaden Adams scored a team-high 19 points, sinking 5-of-7 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Noah Amenhauser had 14 points for The Beach, while Jaden Tengan finished with 12 points.

UCLA will return to action against Cal State Fullerton (2-1) this Wednesday, Nov. 18. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. (PT) at Pauley Pavilion.