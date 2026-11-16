ATHENS, Ga. – The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships start Tuesday at Dan Magill Tennis Complex and UCLA men’s tennis is represented in the draws by Rudy Quan and Emon van Loben Sels. Quan gets started on Day 1 in singles action, then partners the next day with van Loben Sels in doubles.



Each player is making a return appearance. Quan qualified for singles in Orlando, Fla., while both earned doubles spots. Quan teamed with Aadarsh Tripathi, while van Loben Sels played alongside Spencer Johnson. Johnson/van Loben Sels posted a win.



Quan and van Loben Sels both qualified for this year’s event at the ITA West Sectional Championships, which were contested in Scottsdale, Ariz. Quan punched his singles ticket by reaching the singles semifinals and Quan/van Loben Sels made the doubles cut with a third-place showing.



The 49th-ranked Quan faces No. 16 Rodrigo Fernandes of Cornell at 12 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Fernandes is the tournament’s No. 8 seed. Quan/van Loben Sels takes on Notre Dame’s Peter Nad/Chase Thompson on Wednesday at a time to be determined.



The singles field is made up 64 players. The doubles bracket features 32 pairs. Both tournaments conclude on Sunday. All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.



UCLA AT THE NCAA SINGLES AND DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIPS



Singles

• Rudy Quan vs. [8] Rodrigo Fernandes (Cornell) – Tuesday, 12 p.m. PT



Doubles

• Rudy Quan/Emon van Loben Sels vs. Peter Nad/Chase Thompson (Notre Dame) – Wednesday, time TBD