ROSEMONT, Ill. – Senior cornerback Scooter Jackson of the UCLA football team was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon following his standout performance in the Bruins’ 22-14 win over Illinois at the Rose Bowl on Friday, Nov. 13.

Jackson had a pair of interceptions, as well as one tackle and one pass breakup, to lead the UCLA defense against Illinois. As a unit, the Bruins limited the visiting Fighting Illini to 176 passing yards and a season-low 240 yards of total offense. Jackson is now up to five interceptions on the season, the most in the Big Ten and tied for second-most in the FBS.

The two-INT performance was the latest in a strong run of play for Jackson, who has recorded at least one interception in each of UCLA’s last three games (four total). He’s the first Bruin with four picks in a three-game span since Sheldon Price in 2012, and he’s the first UCLA player with a three-game INT streak since Michael Norris in 2008.

His first interception on Friday was a highlight-reel, over-the-shoulder catch in the back of the end zone, taking a potential touchdown away from Illinois early in the second quarter. His next pick came late in the fourth quarter, essentially sealing the victory for the Bruins.

The Compton, Calif. native is the fifth Bruin this season to earn a weekly Big Ten award, and the fourth from the defensive side of the ball. No other Big Ten school has had more than two defensive honorees this season.

With the victory against Illinois, the Bruins improved to 10-0 and tied the single-season school record for wins. UCLA remained at No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press and NCAA College Football Coaches Polls.

UCLAs play its final road game of the regular season this weekend, traveling to the Big House to face Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.