UCLA (12-5-2) has earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament and will host Quinnipiac (12-3-3) in the first round on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7pm at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

The winner of the UCLA-Quinnipiac match will advance to the second round to face the winner of No. 4 seed Kansas (13-5-2) vs. Oral Roberts (16-1-4). In the other half of the quadrant are No. 1 seed Michigan State (15-4-2), No. 8 seed Xavier (13-3-4), Central Connecticut State (10-6-3) and Oklahoma (11-6-2).

UCLA is making its 30th overall and 11th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins have a 76-22-9 all-time NCAA record and have won two NCAA titles – in 2013 and 2022.

The Bruins, who finished second in the Big Ten with a 9-2-1 record, are led by first-team all-conference players Paloma Daubert and Grace Shank and leading scorers Kara Croone (8 goals, 17 points) and Oruha Hayashi (6 goals, 15 points).

Quinnipiac is making its third NCAA appearance in the last five years. The Bobcats won the Metro Conference Tournament to earn their NCAA berth, outlasting Fairfield in penalties (3-0) in the championship match. They are led by forward Morgan Cupo, who has totaled 11 goals and 7 assists for 29 points, and goalkeeper Olivia Jarvis, who made five saves and two penalty kick stops in the Metro Conference Championship match.

Tickets for Saturday's first round match will go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10am PT on uclabruins.com/tickets.