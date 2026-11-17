A total of 19 former UCLA football players saw action in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. RB Zach Charbonnet (Seattle Seahawks) and LB Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland Browns) led the way among Bruin alums – Charbonnet rushed for a season-high 94 yards in just his third game back following offseason knee surgery, helping the Seahawks to a win over the Raiders, while Schwesinger totaled 13 tackles to surpass the 100-tackle mark for the season.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Started and rushed for a season-high 94 yards in Seattle’s 21-13 road win at Las Vegas. He had a game-long 24-yard run on the opening play of the Seahawks’ second drive of the game, helping set up a touchdown.

Week 11: Bye

Kenny Clark, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Started and posted two tackles and a QB hit in the Cowboys’ home loss to San Francisco.

Week 11: Sunday vs. Tennessee – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Matt Dickerson, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars – Started at defensive tackle in the Jaguars’ 40-23 win at Tennessee, recording one tackle. He added a QB hit and a pass breakup.

Week 11: Sunday at New York Giants – 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans – Converted his lone field goal attempt, from 45 yards, and connected on all three of his PAT attempts. He has made 19-of-20 field goal attempts so far in 2026.

Week 11: Thursday vs. Indianapolis – 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime Video)

Ale Kaho, LB, Washington Commanders – Teamed up with former UCLA teammate Kain Medrano to make a tackle on the opening kickoff in Washington’s 24-21 win over the New York Giants on Thursday. Kaho ended up playing 16 special teams snaps in his first NFL appearance in nearly a month.

Week 11: Monday vs. Cincinnati – 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Quentin Lake, S, Los Angeles Rams – Started and made two tackles in the Rams’ 34-6 win at Arizona.

Week 11: Bye

Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts – Started at edge and made three tackles in the Colts’ 24-22 win over Miami.

Week 11: Thursday at Houston – 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime Video)

Kain Medrano, LB, Washington Commanders – Played 18 special teams snaps in the Commanders’ Thursday night game against the Giants, making one tackle alongside former UCLA teammate Ale Kaho and forcing a fumble on the game’s final kickoff.

Week 11: Monday vs. Cincinnati – 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

– Played 18 special teams snaps in the Commanders’ Thursday night game against the Giants, making one tackle alongside former UCLA teammate Ale Kaho and forcing a fumble on the game’s final kickoff. Week 11: Monday vs. Cincinnati – 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN) Darius Muasau, LB, New England Patriots – Made five tackles in the Patriots’ international game against Detroit in Munich, Germany, matching a season high. He recorded tackles on back-to-back plays during a fourth-quarter defensive series, helping force a Lions punt.

Week 11: Bye

Osa Odighizuwa, DT, San Francisco 49ers – Started and made five tackles, including one TFL and two QB hits, in the Niners’ shootout win at Dallas.

Week 11: Sunday vs. Minnesota – 5:20 p.m. PT in Mexico City, Mexico (NBC)

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Had two tackles, including a half-sack and two QB hits, in the Cowboys’ home loss to San Francisco.

Week 11: Sunday vs. Tennessee – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Oluwafemi Oladejo, DE, Tennessee Titans – Recorded a pair of tackles on special teams. Also played nine defensive snaps.

Week 11: Sunday at Dallas – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns – Had a team-high 13 tackles, including one tackle for loss, in the Browns’ 27-24 win over Houston on Sunday. It marked his third consecutive outing and 15th career game with double-digit tackles. The performance pushed him over the century mark for the season; he now ranks third in the NFL with 102 tackles (46 solo).

Week 11: Bye