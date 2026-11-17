DALLAS – Fifth-year running back Wayne Knight of the No. 4 UCLA football team has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced the semifinalists Tuesday morning.

The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation’s top college running back. Knight is the only Big Ten Conference running back among the 10 semifinalists.

Three finalists will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 24. The winner will be unveiled live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Friday, Dec. 11. The formal presentation of the award will take place at the Doak Walker Award Presentation Banquet on Friday, Jan. 29, 2027, in Dallas. FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft will host the event, which also will honor the recipient of the 2026 PwC Doak Walker Legends Award.

Named after Doak Walker, a legendary figure in college football and the NFL, the award has recognized the nation’s top running back since 1990.

Knight leads the Big Ten with 845 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He has averaged 84.5 rushing yards per game and 5.79 yards per carry on 146 attempts. Knight also ranks among the top 10 nationally in both total touchdowns (15) and rushing touchdowns (13).

The Smyrna, Del., native scored a touchdown in each of UCLA’s first nine games of the season, matching the longest single-season streak in program history previously set by College Football Hall of Famer Paul Cameron in 1953. Knight’s 15 total touchdowns are currently tied for seventh in UCLA single-season history.

Knight was also named a Paul Hornung Award finalist for the second consecutive season on Nov. 12. The award is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football.

Knight and the Bruins return to action this Saturday, Nov. 21, at Michigan. Kickoff at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. UCLA has one remaining regular-season home game against crosstown rival USC on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. Tickets to the rivalry contest can be purchased HERE.

2026 Doak Walker Award Semifinalists

Jadan Baugh, Florida

DeSean Bishop, Tennessee

Cam Cook, West Virginia

Aiden Flora, Iowa State

Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State

Wayne Knight, UCLA

Dylan Riley, Boise State

Jamal Roberts, Missouri

Nate Sheppard, Duke

Jahiem White, North Texas