LOS ANGELES – The UCLA women’s volleyball team earned a rivalry sweep on Tuesday night, defeating USC in straight sets inside Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Set scores were 25-15, 26-24, 25-22.

The Bruins (18-10, 9-8 Big Ten) secured the No. 9-seed in the inaugural 2026 Big Ten Tournament and will open postseason play against No. 8-seed Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 9 a.m. PT inside Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana.

The Bruins controlled the match on both sides of the ball, hitting .302 with 44 kills while holding the Trojans (11-16, 5-12 Big Ten) to a .138 hitting percentage. UCLA also dominated at the net with a 15.5-5 advantage in blocks and recorded three service aces.

Ava Utterback led the Bruins with a match-high 11 kills on an efficient .526 hitting percentage while adding five digs and three blocks. Eliana Urzua joined her in double figures with 10 kills on .346 hitting and three blocks, while Mija Bendziute contributed seven kills and a team-high six blocks. Marianna Singletary added six kills, five blocks and a service ace, helping anchor UCLA's dominant front-row defense.

At setter, Kate Duffey and Ava Sarafa combined for 32 assists, with Duffey dishing out 17 assists while adding eight digs and a match-high two service aces.

Duffey reached a significant milestone in the match, achieving the 2,000th assist of her collegiate career.

Sarafa chipped in 15 assists and six digs. Defensively, Kat Lutz paced the Bruins with 11 digs, while Jordyn Johnson made an impact at the net with three blocks in limited action.

UCLA stormed out to an 8-3 lead behind a dominant block from Bendziute and a Duffey service ace. The Bruins extended their advantage to 15-8 by the media timeout after a thunderous Singletary kill and a massive Harwood solo block ignited a 4-0 run. Another emphatic block from Singletary, coupled with a pair of powerful swings from Utterback, helped UCLA cruise to a 25-15 opening-set victory. The Bruins hit an impressive .480 in the frame, with Urzua leading the attack with four kills as UCLA's offense fired on all cylinders.

The teams traded points through the early stages of the second set before USC used a 4-0 run to take a 15-11 lead into the media timeout. Bendziute stopped the run with a sideout kill, and UCLA responded in emphatic fashion. The Bruins surged ahead 19-18 behind an 8-3 scoring run powered by two kills apiece from Urzua and Utterback. The set remained tight down the stretch until Johnson capitalized on an overpass to give UCLA set point at 24-23. USC erased the first opportunity, but after a Trojan service error handed the Bruins another chance, Urzua capped a lengthy rally with the decisive kill to secure a 26-24 set win.

UCLA raced out to a 4-0 advantage in the third set and continued to build separation behind a key block from Singletary and Utterback. Johnson took over at the net with three consecutive blocks, sparking a 4-0 run that pushed the Bruins' lead to 16-11. Singletary added another momentum-swinging rejection as UCLA maintained control, but USC mounted a late charge with a 6-0 run to trim the deficit to 22-19. Singletary answered with a clutch kill for the sideout to restore order, and although the Trojans pulled within two points at 24-22, Utterback delivered the final blow on match point. Her team-leading 11th kill sealed the sweep and completed a convincing UCLA victory.

The Bruins have earned the No. 9-seed in the 2026 Big Ten Tournament and will face No. 8-seed Indiana in their first game on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. (PT) in Fishers, Ind. inside the Fishers Events Center.