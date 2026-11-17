LOS ANGELES – The No. 4 UCLA football team travels to Michigan for its final road game of the regular season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. A win by the Bruins (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) over the Wolverines (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) would set the program single-season record for wins (11) and clinch a berth in the 2026 Big Ten Championship game.

GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Kickoff Time: 12:30 p.m. PT

Television: CBS

TV Talent: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)

Local Radio (UCLA Audio Network): KABC-AM 790

Local Radio Talent: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline)

SiriusXM: Radio (Ch. 85), App (Ch. 85)

LAST TIME OUT

UCLA improved to 10-0 for the third time in program history with a 22-14 win over Illinois last Friday. Wide receiver Aidan Mizell recorded 150 or more receiving yards for the second straight week, finishing with career highs of six receptions and 176 receiving yards to go along with a touchdown. Defensive back Scooter Jackson was named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week after recording two interceptions. He has registered at least one interception in three straight games, totaling four picks in that span.

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach completed 13 of 20 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Calabasas, Calif., native is 5-0 as the Bruins’ starter. Dieffenbach left the game late in the first half due to injury before returning to a Willis Reed-esque reception in the third quarter. He completed all five of his passes on the ensuing drive, capped by a 26-yard touchdown to wide receiver Semaj Morgan.

RANKINGS RECOGNITION

UCLA, one of two remaining unbeaten FBS teams along with Utah, has risen from No. 23 to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll over the last seven weeks. The Bruins’ No. 4 ranking entering Saturday’s contest is their highest since Week 8 of the 2001 season (No. 4).

HISTORIC TURNAROUND

Chesney has set the record for the largest single-season turnaround in program history with a seven-win improvement from last season (3-9). The previous record was a six-win improvement, achieved by Pepper Rodgers in his second season as head coach in 1972.

UCLA has also recorded its 10th 10-win season in program history and first since 2014. This marks the third time the Bruins have won 10 games during the regular season (1946, 1998 and 2026).

BALL HOGS

The Bruins lead the nation in total takeaways (30), interceptions (20) and fumble recoveries (10). UCLA also ranks tied for second nationally in turnover margin (+16), fourth in interception returns for touchdowns (three) and 11th in average time of possession (32:37). Senior defensive backs Scooter Jackson (5 INT) and Ta’Shawn James (4 INT) lead all FBS duos with nine combined interceptions and rank first and second in the Big Ten, respectively.

MIZELL MAGIC

Senior wide receiver Aidan Mizell has totaled 326 receiving yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions (40.8 yards per catch) over his last two games. He has recorded UCLA’s only two 100-yard receiving performances in that span, posting 150 yards against Minnesota and 176 against Illinois.

Mizell has been UCLA's biggest deep threat this season, scoring a team-high four receiving touchdowns, all from 50 or more yards out. He also has a team-high six receptions of 50 or more yards this season.

STOP THE RUN

UCLA ranks seventh nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 85.3 yards per game on the ground. The Bruins have allowed only three runs of 20 yards or more this season, with the longest being a 26-yard rush against Wisconsin on Oct. 17. UCLA has held its opponents under 100 rushing yards in seven of 10 games this season.

CAMPAIGN FOR WAYNE

Fifth-year running back Wayne Knight scored a touchdown in each of UCLA’s first nine games of the season, matching the longest single-season streak of non-passing touchdowns in program history, previously set by UCLA legend Paul Cameron in 1953. Knight leads the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (84.5), rushing touchdowns (13) and total touchdowns (15).

Knight is currently tied for seventh in UCLA single-season history with 15 total touchdowns. One more score (16) would move him into a tie for sixth with running back Kermit Johnson, who accomplished the feat in 1973.

On the awards front, Knight has been named a Paul Hornung Award finalist and Doak Walker Award semifinalist. He was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list. Knight has received Paul Hornung Award weekly recognition following four of UCLA's 10 games, including three National Player of the Week honors.

ELITE RUN GAME

UCLA leads the Big Ten in both rushing yards per game (202.7) and rushing touchdowns (26). Three different running backs have scored rushing touchdowns in the same game on three occasions this season. UCLA’s 26 rushing touchdowns are its most since the 2022 season (36). The Bruins have surpassed 30 rushing touchdowns in a season three times since the turn of the century.

CHESNEY ERA

Bob Chesney is the first UCLA head coach in program history to start his tenure in Westwood with a 10-0 record. He surpassed College Football Hall of Famer Henry "Red" Sanders, who started his first season at UCLA with a 4-0 mark in 1949.

Chesney was hired as the 20th head coach in UCLA football history on Dec. 6, 2025. He arrived in Westwood after two successful seasons at James Madison from 2024-25, guiding the Dukes to a 21-6 record and numerous historic firsts. His 2025 team recorded just the 10th undefeated conference season in Sun Belt history, going 8-0, and captured the program’s first Sun Belt Conference championship and College Football Playoff berth.

Chesney owns a career record of 142-52 (.732) in his 17th season as a head coach. The Kulpmont, Pa., native has directed five programs across four levels of college football: Division III, Division II, FCS and FBS. Twenty-six staff members (seven coaches and 19 support staff members) and 10 student-athletes followed Chesney from Harrisonburg, Va., to Westwood.

SAMMY-O

Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho is tied for the FBS lead with five forced fumbles. He also leads the team in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (5.5). Omosigho has been named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy.

ELITE LINEBACKER DUO

Senior Sammy Omosigho and fifth-year Jalen Woods have blossomed into two of the top linebackers in the nation this season. Woods (75) and Omosigho (72) could become the first UCLA linebacker duo to each record 100 or more total tackles in a season since 1989.

A five-year veteran of the UCLA program, Woods entered the season with just four career starts. He has developed into an NFL prospect in his first season under Chesney and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler. Woods entered the year with a single-game career high of eight tackles. He has recorded eight or more tackles in all but three games this season, totaling a team-high 75 tackles (41 solo).

SERIES HISTORY

Saturday's contest will mark the 12th all-time meeting between UCLA and Michigan. The Bruins trail the Wolverines in the all-time series, 3-8, dating back to 1956.

UCLA and Michigan will meet for the first time as Big Ten Conference members on Saturday. This also marks the Bruins' first trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., since Sept. 28, 1996, when UCLA fell to Michigan, 38-9.

UCLA TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for UCLA’s final regular-season home game against crosstown rival USC on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 12:30 p.m. PT are available for purchase. Fans can call (310) 206-5991 or email tickets@athletics.ucla.edu for more information.