ATHENS, Ga. – Kate Fakih and Ahmani Guichard of UCLA women’s tennis were defeated in the NCAA singles tournament first round on Tuesday at Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The annual gathering of college tennis’ top players represents the end of fall play.



No. 102 Fakih was stopped by second-seeded and 12th-ranked Amelie Van Impe of SMU in a 6-2, 6-3 display. Guichard fought back from a 3-5 third-set deficit against No. 113 Ranah Stoiber of Georgia, but ultimately dropped a marathon 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 result.



Fakih finished her fall with a 3-2 singles record. Her standout performance came at the ITA West Sectional Championships in Los Angeles, where she won three singles matches in three days to punch her ticket into the NCAA field. Fakih put on a dominant display in the event’s second round, beating No. 70 Chantal Sauvant of Pepperdine 6-2, 6-0.



Guichard went 9-2 in singles play during the fall. She advanced through prequalifying and nearly made it past the qualifying stage at the ITA All-American Championships. Guichard would not be stopped at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in San Diego, though, running off five consecutive wins to make the final and earn her spot.