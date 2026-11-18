LOS ANGELES – Senior Addy Brown has been named to the John R. Wooden Award® 2026–27 Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watchlist, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday.
In her first season with the Bruins, Brown is averaging 9.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game through her first four appearances. She’s shooting a career-best 41.7 percent from long range.
Chosen through a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the watchlist reflects the remarkable depth of talent across women’s college basketball. It brings together accomplished upperclassmen and emerging players poised to make their mark on the national stage. Players not selected for the preseason watchlist remain eligible for inclusion on the Wooden Award midseason and late season lists, as well as the National Ballot. The National Ballot will feature 15 outstanding players who have demonstrated to their universities that they meet or exceed the Wooden Award qualifications.
About the John R. Wooden Award®
Established in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award® at the Los Angeles Athletic Club is among the most prestigious honors in college basketball, recognizing excellence both on and off the court. Named in honor of legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, the Award celebrates the nation’s outstanding men’s and women’s college basketball players, the Wooden Award All America Teams, and the annual Legends of Coaching recipient.
Rooted in Coach Wooden’s principles of leadership, character, and academic excellence, the Award recognizes student athletes who demonstrate exceptional athletic achievement while meeting established academic standards, including progress toward graduation and a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0, as certified by their universities.
Past recipients include basketball legends Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, and Chiney Ogwumike.
Beyond recognizing athletic excellence, the Wooden Award supports educational and philanthropic initiatives, including university scholarship funds, youth basketball camps, and its annual Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
The John R. Wooden Award Foundation (JRWAF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, continues Coach Wooden’s legacy by supporting initiatives that promote teamwork, academic achievement, character development, and the enduring values of his Pyramid of Success.
For the latest updates, visit WoodenAward.com and follow @WoodenAward on X, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. For more information about the Los Angeles Athletic Club, visit LAAC.com.
John R. Wooden Award® 2026-27 Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watchlist
Nunu Agara – Maryland
Kamorea Arnold – UConn
Jasmine Bascoe – Villanova
Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt
Madison Booker – Texas
Zoe Brooks – NC State
Addy Brown – UCLA
Jaloni Cambridge – Ohio State
Dani Carnegie – Iowa
Aaliyah Chavez – Oklahoma
Talaysia Cooper – Ole Miss
Audi Crooks – Oklahoma State
Breya Cunningham – Texas
Jazzy Davidson – USC
Joyce Edwards – South Carolina
Katie Fiso – Oregon
Skylar Forbes – West Virginia
Toby Fournier – Duke
MiLaysia Fulwiley – LSU
Aubrey Galvan – Vanderbilt
Ava Heiden – Iowa
Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame
Tessa Johnson – South Carolina
Kymora Johnson – Virginia
Zamareya Jones – Louisville
Chloe Kitts – South Carolina
Jordan Lee – South Carolina
Addi Mack – Maryland
Agot Makeer – South Carolina
Liv McGill – Oklahoma State
Kiyomi McMiller – Florida
S’Mya Nichols – Kansas
Oluchi Okananwa – Maryland
Olivia Olson – Michigan
Khamil Pierre – NC State
Britt Prince – Nebraska
Blanca Quinonez – UConn
Tajianna Roberts – Louisville
Madison St. Rose – Notre Dame
Taliah Scott – Baylor
Sayvia Sellers – Washington
Clara Strack – Kentucky
Sarah Strong – UConn
Syla Swords – Michigan
Tilda Trygger – Washington
Berry Wallace – Illinois
JuJu Watkins – USC
Mikaylah Williams – LSU
Jada Williams – LSU
Sahara Williams – Oklahoma