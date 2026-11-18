LOS ANGELES – Senior Addy Brown has been named to the John R. Wooden Award® 2026–27 Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watchlist, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday.



In her first season with the Bruins, Brown is averaging 9.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game through her first four appearances. She’s shooting a career-best 41.7 percent from long range.



Chosen through a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the watchlist reflects the remarkable depth of talent across women’s college basketball. It brings together accomplished upperclassmen and emerging players poised to make their mark on the national stage. Players not selected for the preseason watchlist remain eligible for inclusion on the Wooden Award midseason and late season lists, as well as the National Ballot. The National Ballot will feature 15 outstanding players who have demonstrated to their universities that they meet or exceed the Wooden Award qualifications.



About the John R. Wooden Award®

Established in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award® at the Los Angeles Athletic Club is among the most prestigious honors in college basketball, recognizing excellence both on and off the court. Named in honor of legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, the Award celebrates the nation’s outstanding men’s and women’s college basketball players, the Wooden Award All America Teams, and the annual Legends of Coaching recipient.



Rooted in Coach Wooden’s principles of leadership, character, and academic excellence, the Award recognizes student athletes who demonstrate exceptional athletic achievement while meeting established academic standards, including progress toward graduation and a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0, as certified by their universities.



Past recipients include basketball legends Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, and Chiney Ogwumike.



Beyond recognizing athletic excellence, the Wooden Award supports educational and philanthropic initiatives, including university scholarship funds, youth basketball camps, and its annual Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.



The John R. Wooden Award Foundation (JRWAF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, continues Coach Wooden’s legacy by supporting initiatives that promote teamwork, academic achievement, character development, and the enduring values of his Pyramid of Success.



For the latest updates, visit WoodenAward.com and follow @WoodenAward on X, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. For more information about the Los Angeles Athletic Club, visit LAAC.com.



John R. Wooden Award® 2026-27 Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watchlist

Nunu Agara – Maryland

Kamorea Arnold – UConn

Jasmine Bascoe – Villanova

Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt

Madison Booker – Texas

Zoe Brooks – NC State

Addy Brown – UCLA

Jaloni Cambridge – Ohio State

Dani Carnegie – Iowa

Aaliyah Chavez – Oklahoma

Talaysia Cooper – Ole Miss

Audi Crooks – Oklahoma State

Breya Cunningham – Texas

Jazzy Davidson – USC

Joyce Edwards – South Carolina

Katie Fiso – Oregon

Skylar Forbes – West Virginia

Toby Fournier – Duke

MiLaysia Fulwiley – LSU

Aubrey Galvan – Vanderbilt

Ava Heiden – Iowa

Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame

Tessa Johnson – South Carolina

Kymora Johnson – Virginia

Zamareya Jones – Louisville

Chloe Kitts – South Carolina

Jordan Lee – South Carolina

Addi Mack – Maryland

Agot Makeer – South Carolina

Liv McGill – Oklahoma State

Kiyomi McMiller – Florida

S’Mya Nichols – Kansas

Oluchi Okananwa – Maryland

Olivia Olson – Michigan

Khamil Pierre – NC State

Britt Prince – Nebraska

Blanca Quinonez – UConn

Tajianna Roberts – Louisville

Madison St. Rose – Notre Dame

Taliah Scott – Baylor

Sayvia Sellers – Washington

Clara Strack – Kentucky

Sarah Strong – UConn

Syla Swords – Michigan

Tilda Trygger – Washington

Berry Wallace – Illinois

JuJu Watkins – USC

Mikaylah Williams – LSU

Jada Williams – LSU

Sahara Williams – Oklahoma