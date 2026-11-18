LOS ANGELES – UCLA junior Trent Perry and freshman Nikola Kusturica have been selected to the preseason top 50 watch list for the John Wooden Award, as announced on Wednesday by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

The 2026-27 basketball season marks the 51st season of the Wooden Award, as the award’s first-ever recipient was then-UCLA senior Marques Johnson, who excelled for the Bruins from 1974-77. The annual award’s preseason watch list has been compiled by a poll of national college basketball analysts.

Both Perry and Kusuturica are expected to play prominent roles on the No. 7-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team, which has opened its season with four consecutive wins and returns to the court this Wednesday night against Cal State Fullerton. Through UCLA’s first four games, Perry has averaged 12.8 points and a team-leading 6.0 assists per game, while Kusturica has registered a team-best 17.3 points per game. Kusturica, a 6-foot-9 guard/forward from Novi Sad, Serbia, has shot 61.5 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from 3-point distance (7-for-16).

Perry had a substantial impact for UCLA’s team as a sophomore last season. He finished the year with averages of 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He averaged 29.9 minutes per game last season, the third highest average on the team.

Kusturica is one of six freshmen named to the award’s preseason watch list, joining Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (Duke), Jason Crowe Jr. (Missouri), Caleb Holt (Arizona), Jordan Smith Jr. (Arkansas) and Tyran Stokes (Kansas).

Players who are not selected to the award’s preseason watch list can be added on during the season, through the award’s midseason and late season lists. The national ballot will be pared down to 15 top players. The award will culminate with the John R. Wooden Award Ceremony on Friday, April 9, 2027, at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.