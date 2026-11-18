LOS ANGELES – No. 10/11 UCLA Women’s Basketball finishes its five-game homestand Thursday when it welcomes the Cal Poly Mustangs back to Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.



Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. PT on B1G+.



GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Tip-off Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV: B1G+

TV Talent: Jonah Malkin, Victoria Dennis

Radio: UCLA Digital Radio (https://uclabruins.com/listen-live)

Radio Talent: Dave Marcus



Ticket Information

Single-game tickets and mini plans are on sale now. Click here to purchase women’s basketball tickets.



Fans who wish to purchase new season tickets for the 2026-27 season can call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or can visit uclabruins.com/tickets to place a deposit now. Fans who place a deposit will have the ability to select locations after existing season ticket members but before the general public on sale. Appointment dates/times will be given based upon the date deposits are placed.



See the Bruins’ complete 2026-27 schedule here.



For questions and more information, please call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991.



MATCHUP HISTORY: vs. Cal Poly Mustangs

• UCLA boasts a 12-0 record against Cal Poly; the Bruins have won six-straight at home dating back to 2013.

• The Bruins and Mustangs have met in each of the last two seasons. UCLA captured a 115-28 (+87) win in 2025, the fourth-largest margin of victory in program history.



LAST TIME OUT: W, 55-34 vs. Princeton (Nov. 15)

• UCLA and Princeton were locked in a defensive battle on the Bruins’ banner raising night.

• Senior Addy Brown led all scorers for the second-consecutive game, posting 14 points (5-11 FG) with 5 rebounds. Sophomore Sienna Betts was the only other double-figure scorer in the game with 11 points.

• The Bruins held Princeton to 23.5 percent from the field (12-51 FG) and 22.7 percent from 3-point land (5-22 3FG).

• UCLA out-rebounded the Tigers 45-34 in the win and recorded a season-high 8 blocks.

• The Bruins forced 14 turnovers, including 7 steals, and scored 14 points off those Tiger cough-ups.



WHAT’S BRUIN

• UCLA returns five players from the 2026 national championship squad.

• The Bruins bring in seven transfers and newcomers in a reload following the departure of six WNBA rookies. UCLA graduated 76.1 points per game, which equals 90.7% of the previous team’s scoring.

• The Toronto Tempo’s Kiki Rice was named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team after averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the first-year franchise.

• UCLA has only trailed for 44 seconds this season. The Bruins’ time with lead clocks in at 155:58 out of a possible 160 min.

• The Bruins have held opponents under 25 percent FG% in three of its first four games this season.

• UCLA finishes its season-opening five-game homestand against Cal Poly before facing road tests at Tennessee and against St. John’s leading into Thanksgiving.

• The Bruins celebrated their championship with a banner raising ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 15, before a matchup against Princeton in Pauley.

• Three Bruins were named to the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five positional awards: Donovyn Hunter (SG), Addy Brown (SF) and Sienna Betts (C).



STATS ON STATS ON STATS

• Seniors Addy Brown and Donovyn Hunter rank in the top 10 in the conference for Assist/Turnover Ratio: Brown, 3.75 A/TO (7th B1G); Hunter, 3.4 A/TO (8th B1G).

• The Bruins rank 21st in the nation in assists per game (20.0 APG) and are 5th in the Big Ten as a team.

• UCLA’s staunch defense ranks 3rd in the NCAA in opponent FG% (27.0%), good for No. 2 in the B1G (Illinois, 26.8 DFG%)

• UCLA is top 30 in A/TO (1.60, 20th NCAA), assists per game (20.0, 21st), blocks (5.8 BPG, 29th) rebound margin (+13.8, 25th), rebounds per game (46.8, 19th), and scoring defense (43.3 OPPG, 3rd).