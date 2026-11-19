LOS ANGELES – The No. 7 UCLA men’s basketball team overcame a late six-point deficit to defeat Cal State Fullerton, 75-71, in a non-conference game on Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Trent Perry led UCLA (5-0) with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Perry was 2-for-6 from 3-point distance and 7-for-9 from the free throw stripe.

With the Bruins trailing 70-66, Perry nailed a 3-pointer at the 1:38 mark to cut Cal State Fullerton’s advantage to 70-69. After a missed shot by Cal State Fullerton (2-2), Perry drove to the layup for the go-ahead basket with 1:09 to play. From that point in the contest, the Bruins never trailed.

After the Titans missed a shot and UCLA missed a 3-pointer, the Bruins’ defense held strong on a fast-break situation. Jaylen Petty corralled the defensive rebound and drew a foul before sinking both free throws to put UCLA on top, 73-70. The Bruins fouled Cal State Fullerton with under four seconds left, and Christian Williams made one of two free throws.

Leading 73-71 with under four seconds to play, the Bruins grabbed the rebound on the missed free throw. Perry drew a foul with under two seconds left and nailed both free throws to seal the 75-71 win.

“Trent bailed us out,” said Mick Cronin, The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach. “We had a lot of guys, their body language was bad because things didn't go their way. Tough preparation with no practice. We played obviously Monday, and Niko’s sick. Stink’s [Azavier Robinson] sick. Joe pulled a calf muscle, so that was of our eight guys that we played, that was that. Book [Xavier Booker], he couldn't practice, so this was his first actual live play since he got hurt two weeks ago. He was rusty. He didn't do bad when he was in there – but like I said, Trent bailed us out.”

Eric Dailey Jr. finished the game with 10 points as UCLA’s only other player to have scored in double figures.

Christian Williams led the Titans with 23 points, connecting on 6 of 12 shots from 3-point range. Williams finished the game 7-for-17 from the field. Anthony Ponga had 18 points for Cal State Fullerton, while Josh Ward totaled 15 points.

Wednesday night’s contest between UCLA and Cal State Fullerton saw five lead changes and four ties. The Bruins led by a 40-35 margin at halftime, but Cal State Fullerton clawed back from a seven-point deficit.

Ponga drilled a 3-pointer with 14:38 left to cut UCLA’s lead down to 50-46. After Perry hit a pair of free throws, Williams sank a 3-pointer to pull Fullerton within 52-49 of the Bruins.

Ward’s 3-pointer with 8:26 to play put Cal State Fullerton ahead, 58-56. From that point, the Titans built a six-point cushion. Cal State Fullerton led UCLA 64-58 with 5:04 left in regulation. A second-chance layup by UCLA’s Brandon Williams reduced Fullerton’s margin to 64-60. Perry followed with a jump shot at the 3:48 mark, reducing the Titans’ advantage to 64-62.

UCLA did not regain the lead until Perry’s back-to-back shots with under 75 seconds to play.

The Bruins improved to 12-2 against Cal State Fullerton in the all-time series, which began during the 1986-87 season.

UCLA finished the game having out-rebounded the Titans, 48-35. The Bruins shot just 14.3 percent from 3-point distance, making four of 28 shots from long-range.

Cal State Fullerton shot 36.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 12 of 33 attempts.

Joe Philon III had a team-leading five steals in 24 minutes off the bench, logging four points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.

The Bruins will return to action against Delaware (3-2) on Sunday, Nov. 22. Game time at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 4 p.m. (PT). UCLA’s game this Sunday will be streamed live through Big Ten Plus, the officially streaming platform of the Big Ten Network. In addition, UCLA’s radio broadcast will be available in the greater Los Angeles region on AM 790 (KABC).