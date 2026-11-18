HOUSTON – Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho of the No. 4-ranked UCLA football team was named one of four finalists for the 2026 Lombardi Award on Wednesday.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Houston and named after legendary coach Vince Lombardi, the Lombardi Award annually honors “the outstanding college football lineman or linebacker who displays exceptional performance and ability while embodying Lombardi’s values of character and discipline.”

The winner of this year’s award will be announced on Dec. 9 in Houston.

The selection as a Lombardi Finalist is the latest in a string of national recognition for Omosigho, who is also a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Award (most outstanding CFB player), Bednarik Award (top defensive player), Butkus Award (top CFB linebacker), and LOTT Impact Trophy (defensive impact player of the year). He was also named a First Team Midseason All-American by the Associated Press.

Former UCLA standout edge rusher Laiatu Latu took home the Lombardi Award in 2023 after leading the nation with 21.5 tackles for loss. Previous UCLA Lombardi finalists include Anthony Barr (2013), Dave Ball (2003), Jonathan Ogden (1995), and Jerry Robinson (1978).

Omosigho has been the captain on UCLA’s vaunted defense which ranks as one of the best in college football. With help from Omosigho, the Bruins (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) rank top 10 nationally in takeaways (30), fumble recoveries (10), rushing defense (85.3 yards/game), scoring defense (14.1 points/game), and total defense (262.2 yards/game).

With two games remaining in the regular season, UCLA has already tied the school record for single-season wins (10) and achieved the largest year-over-year improvement in program history.

Omosigho enters Week 12 tied for the FBS lead with five forced fumbles. Among Big Ten players, he ranks fourth in tackles for loss (10.5), ninth in sacks (5.5), 10th in solo tackles (41), and 12th in total tackles (72). He has led the Bruins in tackles in four of 10 games this season.

Omosigho was named the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week following his Week 1 performance at California on Sept. 5. He nearly doubled his previous career high in tackles with 14 in addition to posting 2.0 tackles for loss, including a strip sack in the 45-24 win. Two weeks later, he was recognized as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after posting 12 tackles, two forced fumbles and 2.0 sacks in a 52-38 win over Purdue on Sept. 19.

Omosigho and the Bruins return to action this Saturday, Nov. 21, traveling to face Big Ten rival Michigan (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten). Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET) on CBS.