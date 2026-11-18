NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Senior cornerback Scooter Jackson of the UCLA football team was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for Week 11 of the college football season on Wednesday morning.

Jackson had a pair of interceptions to lead UCLA to a 22-14 win over Illinois on Nov. 13 at the Rose Bowl. He added one tackle and one pass breakup. As a unit, the Bruins limited the visiting Fighting Illini to 176 passing yards and a season-low 240 yards of total offense. Jackson is now up to five interceptions on the season, the most in the Big Ten and tied for the second-most in the FBS.

Earlier in the week, Jackson was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week.

The two-interception performance was the latest in a strong run of play for Jackson, who has recorded at least one interception in each of UCLA’s last three games (four total). He’s the first Bruin with four picks in a three-game span since Sheldon Price in 2012, and he’s the first UCLA player with a three-game INT streak since Michael Norris in 2008.

His first interception on Friday was a highlight-reel, over-the-shoulder catch in the back of the end zone, taking a potential touchdown away from Illinois early in the second quarter. His next pick came late in the fourth quarter, essentially sealing the victory for the Bruins.

With the victory against Illinois, the Bruins improved to 10-0 and tied the single-season school record for wins. UCLA remained at No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press and NCAA College Football Coaches Polls.

Established by The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation, The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation’s top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.* The winner of the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal will be announced on Dec. 9 in Newport Beach, Calif.

UCLA plays its final road game of the regular season this weekend, traveling to the Big House to face Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.