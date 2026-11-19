No. 5 Seed UCLA (12-5-2) vs. Quinnipiac (12-3-3)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 – 7 p.m. PT

Location: Los Angeles, Calif. (Wallis Annenberg Stadium)

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stats: ncaa.com

Tickets: uclabruins.com/tickets

UCLA BEGINS NCAA TOURNAMENT RUN SATURDAY

UCLA (12-5-2) earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will open up tournament play on Saturday, Nov. 21 against Quinnipiac (12-3-3) in the NCAA first round. The match will take place at Wallis Annenberg Stadium at 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

UCLA’S NCAA HISTORY

The Bruins, who are making their 30th overall and 11th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, have a 76-22-9 all-time NCAA Tournament record, with a pair of NCAA titles in 2022 and 2013. UCLA has made 12 College Cup appearances, including three in the last nine seasons (2022, 2019, 2017). UCLA is seeded for the 14th consecutive year.

UCLA AGAINST THE NCAA FIELD

UCLA posted a 3-4-2 record against members of the 64-team NCAA Tournament field this season. The Bruins have wins over No. 1 seed Ohio State (1-0), No. 4 seed Purdue (2-1) and Santa Clara (3-2). UCLA also has ties against No. 3 seed Duke (1-1) and Washington (0-0). Four of the Bruins’ five losses were against tournament teams - No. 1 Michigan State (1-0), No. 3 seed BYU (2-1), No. 5 seed Stanford (3-0) and Wisconsin (1-0, ot).

NCAA EXPERIENCE

The Bruins have 13 players on the squad who have played in a NCAA Tournament game and two (Lynette Bryant and Cate Sarinopoulos) who have played in the College Cup. The other NCAA-experienced players are seniors Marli Galdamez and Oruha Hayashi; juniors Kara Croone, Paloma Daubert, Nicki Fraser, Avery Robinson; and sophomores Payten Cooper, Laila Edris, Daphne Nakfoor, Leena Powell and Grace Shank.

SCOUTING THE BOBCATS

Quinnipiac is making its third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last five years and first since 2023. The Bobcats won the Metro Conference Tournament to earn their NCAA berth, outlasting Fairfield in penalties (3-0) in the championship. Quinnipiac is led by forward Morgan Cupo, who has totaled 11 goals and 7 assists for 29 points, and goalkeeper Olivia Jarvis, who made five saves and two penalty kick stops in the Metro Conference Championship match. Head coach Dave Clarke is in his 28th season at the helm and is Quinnipiac’s winningest coach with 247 victories. Saturday’s match will be the first-ever between the two teams.

LAST TIME OUT

UCLA fell 1-0 in overtime to Wisconsin in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament on Nov. 4. The Badgers capitalized on their only corner kick of the game, with Hailey Baumann’s volley finding the back of the net at 91:57 to secure the victory. UCLA had outshot Wisconsin in regulation, 12-2, with a 9-0 advantage in corner kicks, but only three shots were on goal. Wisconsin, on the other hand, made the most of its opportunities. Three of the Badgers’ four shots were on goal, with the third ending the match.

IN THE RANKINGS

UCLA has been ranked in the Top 20 all season in the IWSOC poll and currently sits at No. 15. The Bruins have been ranked in Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 10 for seven straight weeks and are currently No. 7.

BY THE NUMBERS

UCLA ranked second in the conference in goals allowed in conference play, allowing just seven and holding a 0.58 goals against average … UCLA held a 560-minute shutout streak from Sept. 13-Oct. 11, a span that included five consecutive shutouts. Prior to that streak, the Bruins’ last shutout streak of five or more games came in 2024 when they started the season with five consecutive shutout victories … UCLA has outscored opponents 20-6 in the second half of games this season … Eight of those 20 second-half goals have come in the final 10 minutes of the regulation, and six have come in the final five minutes.

EIGHT CLAP FOR BIG TEN POSTSEASON HONOREES

A total of eight Bruins received Big Ten Postseason Awards, including six who were selected to the All-Big Ten Team. Leading the way were first-team honorees Paloma Daubert and Grace Shank. Receiving second-team acclaim were Kara Croone and Oruha Hayashi. Leena Powell and Asa Yamazaki earned third-team honors. Additionally, Anna Wilson was named to the All-Freshman Team, and Lynette Bryant earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

GOALS GALORE

A total of 10 different players have scored a goal this season. Junior forward Kara Croone leads the team with eight goals and 17 points after recording her second brace of the season at USC on Oct. 30. with goals this season. Croone and Oruha Hayashi, who has six total goals, have combined for four braces in UCLA’s last eight contests. Leena Powell and Cate Sarinopoulos each have three goals this season, and Grace Shank, Anna Wilson and Molly Hale each have two. Payten Cooper, Asa Yamazaki and Paloma Daubert have one goal apiece. Croone leads the team in points (17) and game-winning goals (4). Hayashi (15 points) and Shank (11 points) also have double-digit point totals. Shank leads the team with seven assists.

SHANK-HAYASHI CONNECTION

Sophomore midfielder Grace Shank leads the Bruins and is tied for fourth in the Big Ten with seven assists. Four of her assists have gone to Oruha Hayashi, and Hayashi’s last four goals have been assisted by Shank. Hayashi has six goals in total this season, and the only two goals that were not assisted by Shank were a penalty kick and an unassisted goal.

IRON WOMEN

Four Bruins have logged over 1,500 minutes of play after 19 games. Junior defender Paloma Daubert has played every minute of every game, 1,712 minutes in total. Senior midfielder Oruha Hayashi ranks second in minutes played with 1,583, followed closely by sophomore midfielder Grace Shank, who has played 1,555 minutes, and junior defender Asa Yamazaki, who has totaled 1,533. Daubert, Shank and Hayashi are the only Bruins to start every game this season, and Yamazaki has started in 18 of 19 games.

UCLA IN THE BIG TEN

UCLA is in its third season in the Big Ten and holds an 23-5-6 all-time conference record. In year one in 2024, the Bruins finished second in the regular season with a 8-1-2 record and swept through the conference tournament, allowing zero goals in three games and setting a championship record with five goals in the title match against Rutgers. The Bruins went 6-2-3 in conference play in 2025 and finished third in the regular season and tournament. UCLA finished tied for second in conference play with 28 points in 2026 and locked up the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament for the second time in three years.

CHALLENGING SCHEDULE

UCLA endured a tough early-season schedule, matching up against four Top 5 teams in its first nine games. The Bruins played eight opponents who were unbeaten going into the matchup, and four of those teams (San Diego, Santa Clara, Purdue and Ohio State) came away with their first loss of the year. Nine of UCLA’s 2026 opponents have made the NCAA Tournament, including No. 1 seeds Michigan State and Ohio State.

GOALKEEPER DEPTH

For the first time since the 2015 season, three different goalkeepers have started a game for the Bruins. Daphne Nakfoor has started the most games with 13 and holds a season record of 9-3-1. She has five solo and one shared shutout and a goals against average of 0.87 and posted a season-high total of eight saves at Stanford. Mariangela Medina has made four starts. She earned her first solo shutout of the season against No. 14 Washington, making three saves. Medina also has a shared shutout with Nakfoor against Indiana. Lynette Bryant got her first UCLA start against Pepperdine on Senior Day, earning a shutout, and she also started in the Bruins’ win over Purdue, making four saves. UCLA is one of just three teams in the nation to have three different goalkeepers record solo shutouts, joining UC Davis and Chattanooga.

CORONA BACK FROM U-17 WORLD CUP

Freshman midfielder Mia Corona returned to the Bruins after the U.S. team’s quarterfinal run at the the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, playing 59 minutes against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals on Nov. 4. It was just her second match as a Bruin, as she had previously just played 29 minutes on Oct. 2 at Oregon before departing for World Cup play. In the United States’ opening match against Samoa on Oct. 19, Corona was named the captain and scored the team’s second goal in a 17-0 victory. She started in every game of the tournament. Corona was the third Bruin to miss playing time this season due to World Cup duty. Junior goalkeeper Mariangela Medina missed six games earlier in the season while with Mexico at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland. Junior defender Abby Gemma missed three games while training with the U.S. team at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup as an alternate.

OH CAPTAIN, OUR CAPTAIN

Junior defender Paloma Daubert has led the Bruins both on and off the field as the team captain and defensive leader. Daubert, a first-team All-Big Selection, has played in every minute of every game for a total of 1,712 minutes and has led the Bruins to eight shutouts and a team goals against average of 0.84. UCLA’s defense has held opponents to single-digit shot totals in 12 of 19 games this season. Daubert won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors four times in 2026, becoming the first non-goalkeeper ever to win the award four times. The only other player with more Defensive Player of the week awards in a season is Rutgers’ Casey Murphy, who won a record five times in 2017.

CROONE IN TUNE

Junior forward Kara Croone has been sharp for the offense all season, leading the Bruins with eight goals and 17 points, all career-highs. The second-team All-Big Ten honoree also leads UCLA with four game-winning goals, a total that ranks fourth in the Big Ten. Croone has also been sharp in the classroom, earning Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors last academic year.

GIVING GRACE

Sophomore Grace Shank is UCLA’s assist leader with seven, the most by a Bruin in a season since Quincy McMahaon also had seven in 2023. Shank earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2026 and ranks third on the team in scoring with 11 points (2 goals, 7 assists) and in minutes played with 1,555. She is one of three Bruins to start in every game this season.

JAPAN TO JC TO LA

The road from Japan to Los Angeles for both Oruha Hayashi and Asa Yamazaki included a detour at the junior college level. Both Bruins enjoyed huge success at their respective junior colleges. At Iowa Western, Hayashi was the United Soccer Coaches Player of the Year for Junior College Division 1 in 2023 and 2024. In her first season, she led Iowa Western to the NJCAA Division 1 National Championship, earning Most Valuable Offensive Player honors. The following year, she earned the 2024-25 Betty Jo Graber NJCAA Female Student-Athlete of the Year Award across all sports. Hayashi totaled 44 goals and 38 assists in two seasons. Yamazaki was a two-time All-American at Arizona Western in 2024 and 2025. Last season, she totaled eight goals with seven assists, and in 2024, she was the Defensive Player of the Tournament at the NJCAA DI Championships, where her squad finished as runner-up. Both have had strong success at UCLA, particularly this year, as Hayashi earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, and Yamazaki earned third-team honors. They have each played in every game for the Bruins, with Hayashi starting all 19 games and Yamazaki starting 18. Hayashi ranks second on the team in scoring with six goals and 15 points. She and Yamazaki are tied for second with three assists.

FRASER RETURNS

Junior defender Nicki Fraser, the 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, is back in 2026 after sitting out the 2025 season with injuries. In the season opener against BYU, she started and played 60 minutes, and in the Duke contest, she logged 64 minutes and drew a penalty kick in the 1-1 tie while helping to hold the Blue Devils to just two shots in the game. For her efforts, she was named the UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood. Fraser, however, was out of action the next 11 games and returned on Oct. 11, playing 28 minutes against Illinois. She has made four starts this season while playing in a total of eight games. As a freshman in 2024, Fraser started in 20 games and helped UCLA’s defense record the lowest team goals against average in the nation (0.41) and the most shutouts (16). In addition to being named the conference’s Freshman of the Year, she also received third-team All-Big Ten honors and All-Freshman acclaim.

