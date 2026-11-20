LOS ANGELES – No.10 UCLA defeated Cal Poly, 96-34, at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial Thursday night. The 62-point win marks the Bruins’ largest margin of victory for the 2026-27 season.
Fifth-year senior Timea Gardiner had a historic performance, setting UCLA’s single-game program record with nine 3-pointers made. The previous record held by Michelle Greco, who sank eight against Michigan State on Nov. 17, 2001.
TIM3⃣A. GARDIN3⃣R. A N3⃣W PROGRAM R3⃣CORD. 📺: B1G+ #GoBruins | @timea_gardiner https://t.co/xfpmd4u2oW— UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) November 20, 2026
Gardiner finished as the game’s leading scorer with a career-high 29 points, marking her fourth-straight game with two or more made 3-pointers. Sophomore Sienna Betts stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points and eight rebounds, while also dishing out a career-high nine assists. The sophomore added a career-high five blocks and tied her career best with four steals. Senior Donovyn Hunter had an all-around performance, scoring 14 points with five rebounds and five assists, and she swiped a career-high seven steals.
SEND THAT BACK FOR A CAREER-HIGH 4⃣ BLOCKS 😳😳😳 📺: B1G+ #GoBruins | @SiennaBetts https://t.co/CydfmjYimH— UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) November 20, 2026
The Bruins continued their strong defensive prowess despite only suiting up seven players; UCLA caused a season-high 25 turnovers and set season bests in blocks (11) and steals (15). Thursday marked UCLA’s fifth-straight game winning by 20+ points.
UCLA got out in front early, finishing the first quarter up 24-6. The Bruins sunk their last five field goals of the period, shooting 10-of-14 in the quarter. Hunter was the leading scorer through the first frame with seven points; the guard from Portland, Ore., did not miss a shot on 3-for-3 shooting.
The second quarter started with a tough finish at the rim from fifth-year senior KK Bransford. The Bruins caused four-straight turnovers to start, but things started to slow down after that. UCLA had a brief shooting drought, not making a basket for over three straight minutes, but Gardiner got the Bruins back rolling with two 3-pointers. She totaled four makes from long distance in the first half.
UCLA went into the break leading 40-17.
The Bruins came out in the second half in dominating fashion. UCLA did not allow a single field goal through the first five minutes and caused seven Mustang turnovers. Hunter continued to play well making her first five shots and dishing out four assists. She came away with a steal and fast break outlet pass that resulted in an and-one finish for senior Addy Brown. Gardiner also continued to light it up, making another set of 3-pointers in the quarter to bring her total to six on the game. UCLA held a 38-point advantage at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter was more the same for the Bruins. UCLA did not let up as it ripped off a 28-2 run to end the game. The Bruins allowed two or fewer opponent field goals in the fourth quarter for the third time this season.
UP NEXT: vs. Tennessee (Nov. 22)
The Bruins travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to face the Tennessee Lady Volunteers this Sunday, Nov. 22. The game tips off at 2:30 p.m. PT; the matchup will air on ESPN.