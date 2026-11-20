LOS ANGELES – No.10 UCLA defeated Cal Poly, 96-34, at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial Thursday night. The 62-point win marks the Bruins’ largest margin of victory for the 2026-27 season.



Fifth-year senior Timea Gardiner had a historic performance, setting UCLA’s single-game program record with nine 3-pointers made. The previous record held by Michelle Greco, who sank eight against Michigan State on Nov. 17, 2001.





TIM3⃣A. GARDIN3⃣R. A N3⃣W PROGRAM R3⃣CORD. 📺: B1G+ #GoBruins | @timea_gardiner https://t.co/xfpmd4u2oW — UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) November 20, 2026

SEND THAT BACK FOR A CAREER-HIGH 4⃣ BLOCKS 😳😳😳 📺: B1G+ #GoBruins | @SiennaBetts https://t.co/CydfmjYimH — UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) November 20, 2026