LOS ANGELES – Head Coach John Hawks announced the 2027 UCLA men's volleyball schedule on Thursday, November 19. The schedule features 12 home matches, and the Bruins will also host the MPSF Championships April 28-May 1.



The 21-time national champion Bruins open on the road in Canada on January 2 and 3, playing in the North American Challenge against the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta, before hosting Lindenwood on January 8 in Pauley Pavilion, presented by Wescom Financial, for the 2027 home opener.



In addition to the always competitive Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) contests, the 2027 Bruin regular-season slate features non-conference battles with Ball State and Loyola Chicago at the First Point Challenge in Anaheim, California on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17. After a home contest with Concordia on Jan. 23, the Bruins hit the road for the B1G Challenge at Penn State Jan. 29 and 30. At the tournament, the Bruins will play at Penn State on the 29th, then face Ohio State in a neutral-site game in State College, Pennsylvania.



The Bruins open February hosting Long Beach State on Wednesday, February 3, before playing at Long Beach State two nights later on Friday, February 5. The next week, UCLA will play at CSUN before returning to Pauley Pavilion to host Menlo College.



UCLA will play a home-and-home series with UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara the next two weeks of the schedule. UCLA will host UC Irvine on Friday, February 26, and host UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday, March 3.



After a home match against Sacred Heart on March 10, the Bruins will continue MPSF play with two matches at Pacific on March 12 and 13. UCLA will host Vanguard on Friday, March 26, and Pepperdine on Thursday, April 1.



UCLA will travel to Pepperdine on Saturday, April 3, before hosting Stanford on back-to-back nights on April 9 and 10. The Bruins will then host crosstown rival USC for the final home match of the regular season on Thursday, April 15.



The Bruins will close out the 2027 regular season slate with three road matches. UCLA will play at USC on Saturday, April 17, before wrapping up the regular season with two matches at BYU on April 23 and 24.



UCLA will host the 2027 MPSF Tournament inside Pauley Pavilion Wednesday, April 28 through May 1. The winner of the MPSF Tournament will earn the league's automatic qualifying spot in the NCAA Tournament.



The National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Tournament is scheduled to begin the weekend of May 7-8 with 12 teams making the postseason, while the semifinals and national final will be played in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 15 and 17.



Single-match tickets for all UCLA home matches will go on sale at a later date. Visit uclabruins.com/tickets for more information.