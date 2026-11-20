LOS ANGELES – No. 7-ranked UCLA (5-0) will return to action at home against Delaware (3-2) this Sunday, Nov. 22. Game time is 4 p.m. (PT). This Sunday’s game will be steamed live through Big Ten Plus (available here). Fans in the greater Los Angeles region can listen to the Bruins’ radio broadcast on AM 790 (KABC). Tickets to this Sunday’s game against Delaware are available here.

GAME INFORMATION – vs. DELAWARE

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial

Capacity: 13,800

Tipoff Time: 4:01 p.m. (PT)

Broadcast Network: Big Ten Plus (available here)

Broadcast Talent: Jonah Malkin (play-by-play), Shane Donovan (analyst)

Radio (UCLA Audio Network): AM 790 (KABC)

Radio Talent: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

Sirius XM Channels: SiriusXM 83 and SiriusXM App

Live Stats: ucla.statbroadcast.com (link here)

Purchase Tickets: uclabruins.com



UPCOMING HOME GAMES

– Sunday, Nov. 22, vs. Delaware at 4 p.m. (tickets)

– Tuesday, Dec. 1, vs. Oregon at 7 p.m. (tickets)

– Saturday, Dec. 19, vs. Quinnipiac at 1:30 p.m. (tickets)

– Tuesday, Dec. 22, vs. UC Riverside at 1 p.m. (tickets)

– Tuesday, Dec. 29, vs. San Diego State at 7 p.m. (tickets)

– Saturday, Jan. 9, vs. Michigan State at 5 p.m. (tickets)

– Saturday, Jan. 16, vs. Washington at 12 p.m. (tickets)

LATEST ON THE BRUINS

– The Bruins have opened their season with five consecutive wins, heading into this Sunday's contest.

– Earlier in the week, UCLA moved up to the No. 7 slot in the AP poll and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll.

– UCLA has averaged 96.8 points per game, reaching the 100-point mark in three contests this season.

– Four UCLA players are currently averaging at least 14.0 points per game, led by Trent Perry at 15.6 points per game.

– UCLA has moved into the nation's top 10 (AP poll) for the first time since the 2022-23 season (ended No. 8, AP poll).

– Trent Perry (15.6 ppg) scored a team-leading 27 points in a 75-71 win against Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday night.

– The Bruins overcame a late 64-58 deficit on Wednesday, with Perry scoring nine of UCLA's last 11 points.

– Led by Trent Perry (30 assists, seven turnovers), the Bruins have totaled 101 assists and 43 turnovers in five games.

– Through Wednesday's games (Nov. 18), UCLA ranked No. 5 in the nation in assist-turnover ratio (2.35).

– Through Wednesday's games (Nov. 18), the Bruins ranked No. 4 in the country in turnover margin (9.4).

– Joe Philon (9.8 ppg) has totaled a team-high 14 steals in five games and has also registered five blocks.

– The Bruins are seeking a 6-0 start to the season for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign (opened 13-0).

– Trent Perry, Nikola Kusturica, Jaylen Petty and Azavier Robinson have shot 63-for-77 at the free throw line (82%).

QUICK STARTS

UCLA has opened the season 5-0 for the first time since 2021-22. The Bruins are seeking a 6-0 start for the first time since 2016-17, when UCLA opened the year 13-0 and also won 19 of its first 20 games. In addition, the Bruins have trailed for just 19:27 combined, over 200 minutes of game action (five games). Most recently, UCLA trailed against Cal State Fullerton for nearly 17 minutes on Wednesday night, erasing a 64-58 deficit with under four minutes to play inside Pauley Pavilion.

REACHING THE CENTURY MARK

With an 105-point effort in Monday night's win over Long Beach State (105-66), the Bruins had scored 100 or more points in three consecutive games. That marked the first time in which UCLA scored 100 or more points in three consecutive games since logging seven consecutive 100-plus point games in 1971-72. All seven of those games were at the start of the Bruins' 1971-72 season. The Bruins last scored 100 or more points in back-to-back games in 2016-17.

SUCCESS AT HOME

UCLA has gone 5-0 this season, with their last four wins coming at home. UCLA went 17-1 at home last season and has now won its last nine home games. The Bruins' only home loss last season took place against Indiana in double overtime (Indiana won the game, 98-97, on Jan. 31, 2026). Since the start of the 2024-25 season, the Bruins have gone 36-3 at home, posting a 92.3 win percentage. UCLA has five more home games in the 2026 calendar year.

FRESHMAN PRODUCTION

Nikola Kusturica's 29-point game against North Florida (Friday, Nov. 6) marked the largest point total by any UCLA freshman since TJ Leaf had 32 points (and 14 rebounds) in a win at Washington State on Feb. 1, 2017. Only Don MacLean (41-point game), Leaf (32) and Bryce Alford (31-point game) have logged at least 30 points in a game as freshmen. Kevin Love had a season-high 29 points in an NCAA Tournament victory over Western Kentucky on March 27, 2008.

TRENDS AND RETURNERS

– The Bruins return six players from last season's roster. The most significant and veteran returning players include seniors Xavier Booker, Eric Dailey Jr. and Brandon Williams and junior Trent Perry. Both Dailey Jr. and Perry represented UCLA's program alongside head coach Mick Cronin at Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Day.

– Stretching back to last season, UCLA has won four of its last six games against teams ranked in the top 20. Prior to Monday's win over No. 5 Arizona, the Bruins picked up wins late last year against No. 10 Illinois in overtime (Feb. 21), No. 9 Nebraska (March 3) and No. 8 Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago (March 13).

– UCLA's four incoming transfer students include Filip Jovic (sophomore, from Auburn), Sergej Macura (junior, from Mississippi State), Jaylen Petty (sophomore, from Texas Tech) and Azavier Robinson (sophomore, from Butler). All four transfers played at the NCAA Division I level last season.

– The Bruins have welcomed four freshmen to the roster – Javonte Floyd (center, from Atlanta, Ga.), Gunars Grinvalds (guard/forward from Jurmala, Latvia), Nikola Kusturica (guard/forward, from Novi Sad, Serbia) and Joe Philon III (guard/forward from Tampa, Fla.). UCLA has added junior Jordan Houegban, who previously served as a Bruins' student manager.

– Bruins' head coach Mick Cronin, now with a 167-76 record at UCLA, stands just seven wins shy of tying Caddy Works (173) for the No. 4 slot on UCLA's all-time wins list (John Wooden ranks first with 630, followed by Ben Howland at 233, and Jim Harrick at 192). Cronin's teams have gone 100-16 in 116 total contests played at Pauley Pavilion.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Bruins will play at the Rady Children's Invitational, hosted by the University of San Diego (USD), on Thursday and Friday (Nov. 26-27). Both games will be nationally televised, by either FS1 or FOX. UCLA will take on Saint Mary's on Thursday before facing either Georgetown or No. 6-ranked Texas on Friday. The Bruins last faced Saint Mary's in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Portland, securing a 72-56 win over the Gaels. UCLA has not faced Texas or Georgetown since early in the 2012-13 season (the Bruins lost to Georgetown in Brooklyn and defeated Texas in Houston).

ADDED TO THE WOODEN WATCH

Junior Trent Perry (15.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 6.0 apg) and freshman Nikola Kusturica (15.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg) have been named to the 50-man watch list for the John R. Wooden Award. Now in its 51st season, the Wooden Award honors the top men's basketball player at the conclusion of the season. UCLA's program has previously had two winners of the Wooden Award – Marques Johnson (1977, the award's first year) and Ed O'Bannon (1995, after UCLA won the NCAA Championship). No player at a university located any further west than Utah has won the Wooden Award since Ed O'Bannon in 1995.

NOTES ON RECENT UCLA WINS

UCLA established a new program record for margin of victory, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 69 points (106-37) on Monday, Nov. 11. In fact, the Bruins led by a 51-9 margin at halftime. That tied the program record (dating back to 1975-76) for the fewest points scored by any UCLA opponent since holding Howard to nine points in the first half on Dec. 19, 1983.

The Bruins scored at least 100 points in recent wins over North Florida, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Long Beach State. That marked the first time since the 1971-72 season in which UCLA had logged three consecutive wins with at least 100 points scored. UCLA opened its 1971-72 campaign with seven consecutive games of 100 or more points scored.

Prior to the season opener against Arizona, the Bruins had not played a ranked opponent in its season opener since taking on No. 7 Kansas on Nov. 9, 2001. Ranked No. 17 in the preseason, UCLA lost that game 99-98 at Madison Square Garden. The Bruins opened their 1997-98 campaign (Nov. 27, 1997) with a loss to No. 4 North Carolina (Great Alaska Shootout).

POSTSEASON HISTORY

Last March, the Bruins made their 54th appearance at the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. UCLA has won 11 NCAA championships (most recently in 1995) and has advanced to 19 Final Fours (most recently in 2021). The Bruins have totaled 23 appearances at the Elite Eight (Regional Finals) and 38 trips to the Sweet 16 (Regional Semifinals). UCLA has compiled an all-time tournament record of 117-47. The Bruins have posted a 57-30 record and have secured 17 trips to the tournament's Sweet 16 since the field expanded to include 64 teams in 1985.