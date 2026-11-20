SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Seven members of the UCLA men’s water polo team received All-MPSF recognition on Wednesday, it was announced by the conference. Awards are split according to the MPSF’s West and East divisions and voted on by the corresponding head coaches. UCLA was the only West program with seven honorees.



Junior Ryder Dodd and senior Ben Liechty of the Bruins earned First Team spots. Fifth year Frederico Jucá Carsalade made the Second Team. Earning honorable mention were junior Peter Castillo, fifth year Ben Larsen, fifth year Griffen Price and senior Marcell Szécsi. Individual awards were presented to Co-Coaches of the Year Brian Flacks (Stanford) and Kirk Everist (California), Player of the Year Alex Gheorghe (Stanford) and Newcomer of the Year Ilias Angelopoulos (California).



Dodd paced the MPSF West with 65 goals and led the entire conference with 108 points during regular-season play. The attacker’s 43 assists were third behind a pair of MPSF West players, including co-leader Liechty. Dodd was also second on the team in steals (13) and tied for third in earned exclusions (23). Utility Liechty’s combined 57 helpers and 29 goals generated 86 points, which were good for fifth in the MPSF (fourth in the West). Dodd picked up his third First Team nod, while Liechty made it back-to-back First Team selections and four All-MPSF picks overall.



Jucá Carsalade collected his fourth consecutive Second Team honor. The attacker piled up a team-best 24 steals to go along with 19 goals and 13 assists offensively. Four of Jucá Carsalade’s seven multi-goal games came against MPSF squads.



Utility Castillo (61, second) and center Szécsi (56, fourth) ranked among the league leaders in earned exclusions. Szécsi’s 22 goals are fifth on UCLA. Castillo has found the back of the net 15 times. Larsen, a utility, has totaled 20 goals, 12 assists, nine field blocks (tied for first on the team) and 23 earned exclusions (tied for third). Price has started all of the past five games, turning away 11 or more shots in each of them – including a pair of 12-save performances in UCLA’s regular-season sweep of USC. His 52.1% save percentage was fifth among MPSF goalkeepers.