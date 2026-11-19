ROSEMONT, Ill. – The UCLA women’s volleyball team saw three Bruins receive Big Ten Conference postseason honors, announced Thursday morning by conference officials.

Marianna Singletary earned First Team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive season, while Brooke Harwood was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. Maggie Li also garnered conference recognition as UCLA's representative of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Singletary turned in one of the most dominant seasons by a middle blocker in the country, emerging as the anchor of UCLA's net defense while also developing into one of the team's most efficient offensive weapons. A First Team All-Big Ten caliber performer, Singletary leads the conference in both total blocks (158) and blocks per set (1.52), ranking among the nation's elite in both categories. Her blocking presence altered matches on a nightly basis, recording double-digit blocks three times, including a season-high 10-block performance against Minnesota and nine-block efforts against Long Beach State, BYU and Hawai'i. She finished the regular season with 274 kills while hitting an outstanding .344, the highest mark among UCLA's primary attackers. She reached double figures in kills 15 times, highlighted by a career-high 19 kills on .548 hitting against Washington, 19 more on .567 hitting at Iowa, and 16 kills on .556 hitting at BYU. Her ability to score efficiently while controlling the net made her one of the most complete middle blockers in collegiate volleyball. Singletary hit above .300 in 18 matches and above .500 in seven contests.

Harwood burst onto the collegiate scene as one of the Big Ten's top freshmen, earning a spot on the conference's All-Freshman Team after making an immediate impact as a middle blocker for the Bruins. Harwood finished the regular season with 213 kills while hitting an impressive .332. She reached double figures in kills 14 times during the 2026 campaign. Harwood recorded double-digit kills in eight of UCLA's first 10 matches while hitting above .450 six times during that stretch. Her most efficient performances included 12 kills on .688 hitting against Miami, 11 kills on .688 against Iowa State, and 14 kills on .684 hitting at Northwestern. She also delivered several key performances in conference play, including 14 kills against Michigan and 12 kills in a road victory at Maryland. Beyond her offensive production, Harwood contributed as a reliable blocker and all-around player, totaling 71 blocks while helping UCLA rank among the nation's top defensive teams at the net.

Li emerged as UCLA's primary offensive weapon and one of the Big Ten's most productive outside hitters, leading the Bruins with 253 kills while shouldering a team-high 723 attack attempts. Beyond her offensive impact, Li developed into a true six-rotation player, contributing 158 digs and 60 blocks while serving as a steady presence in every phase of the game. Her combination of scoring, ball control, and defensive versatility made her one of UCLA's most valuable all-around performers throughout the season. Li reached double figures in kills 11 times, highlighted by a season-high 20-kill performance in UCLA's five-set victory over Hawai'i. She also delivered 19-kill outings against Maryland and 17-kill performances versus Utah, Penn State, and Ohio State. Some of her most efficient efforts came during conference play, including a .441 hitting percentage against Ohio State and a .357 mark in a key road win at Maryland.

The Bruins will begin their journey at the 2026 Big Ten Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 21 for a 9 a.m. (PT) matchup against No. 8-seed Indiana inside the Fishers Events Center in Fishers, Ind.