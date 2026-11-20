No. 9-seed UCLA vs. No. 8-seed Indiana

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. (PT)

Location: Fishers, Ind. (Fishers Events Center)

Watch: B1G+

Talent: Chris Vosters (pxp); Mac Podraza (analyst)

Live Stats: UCLA.statbroadcast.com

25 UCLA BEGINS BIG TEN TOURNAMENT ACTION AGAINST INDIANA

The No. 25-ranked UCLA women’s volleyball team has earned the No. 9-seed in the 2026 Big Ten Tournament and will take on No. 8-seed Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. (PT). The contest will be available for viewing on B1G+, with Chris Vosters and Mac Prodraza on the call. Fans can follow live stats on ucla.statbroadcast.com.



FIRST SERVE

Head Coach Matt Werle enters his first season as UCLA's head coach

UCLA features in the AVCA Coaches Poll for the first time in 2026, slotting in at No. 25

UCLA is currently ranked No. 21 in the RPI rankings

UCLA concluded Big Ten play with a 9-8 record, earning the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten Trounament

UCLA clinched a spot in the 2026 Big Ten Volleyball Tournament with its win over Illinois on Nov. 5

UCLA picked up its second ranked win of the season with a four-set victory over No. 18 Washington last Thursday

UCLA has improved its blocking defense massively in 2026, averaging 2.87 blocks-per-set compared to 2.21 in 2025

Marianna Singletary matched her season-high with 19 kills (.548) in UCLA's win over UW

Mija Bendziute posted a career-high 14 kills against Oregon on Nov. 14

Kate Duffey collected her 2,000th career assist in the win over USC

UCLA holds a 14-3 record when winning the first set of the match. The Bruins are 11-1 when winning the third set

The Bruins are 4-3 in matches that reach a fifth set

Kat Lutz is averaging 3.72 digs-per-set since she filled in as the starting libero on Oct. 10 at Rutgers

Singletary is UCLA's leading scorer with 3.58 points-per-set

Singletary ranks seventh in the nation with 1.52 blocks-per-set and second nationally in total blocks with 158 on the year

Singletary leads the Big Ten in both blocks-per-set (1.52) and total blocks (158)

Singletary is closing in on UCLA's record for single-season blocks (modern era) - the record stands at 180 (Amanda Gil-2009)

Singletary posted her second career double-double against No. 21 Minnesota, recording 13 kills and 10 blocks

The Bruins earned their first ranked of the season when they defeated No. 15 Penn State in five sets

Brooke Harwood has quickly become a go‑to weapon for the Bruins, averaging 2.70 points per set on .319 hitting

Jordyn Johnson delivered a breakout performance in the win over Rutgers (Oct. 10) with a career-high nine blocks

Lola Schumacher went for a career-high 29 digs in the five-set win over Hawaii, earning tournament MVP honors

Brooke Harwood, Eliana Urzua, and Lola Schumacher were named to the Lucky Aces Invitational All-Tournament team

In 2025, UCLA made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021 where it met Kentucky in the NCAA Second Round

The Bruins own a 95-36 (.725) all-time postseason record and have captured four national championships

Cheridyn Leverette was selected in the fourth round (pick No. 31) of the MLV Draft by the Orlando Valkyries

Cheridyn Leverette, Lola Schumacher, and Marianna Singletary received First Team All-Big Ten honors

The Bruins earned a total of three ranked wins (No. 15 Penn State, No. 14 Minnesota, No. 22 USC) in 2025

UCLA's win over No. 14 Minnesota was its first sweep over a ranked opponent since Oct. 31, 2021 (No. 8 Washington)

The Bruins added three transfers and four freshmen to the 2026 squad, totaling seven newcomers

UCLA welcomes seven newcomers (three transfers, four freshmen) for the 2026 season



BRUINS WIN THE CROSSTOWN SHOWDOWN

UCLA closed the regular season in dominant fashion, completing a season sweep of USC with a straight-set victory (25-15, 26-24, 25-22) Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins controlled the match from start to finish, hitting .302 while holding the Trojans to a .138 clip and overwhelming USC at the net with a 15.5-5 advantage in blocks. Ava Utterback paced the offense with a match-high 11 kills on .526 hitting, while Eliana Urzua added 10 kills and Marianna Singletary contributed six kills, five blocks, and a service ace. Mija Bendziute anchored UCLA's blocking effort with six blocks, and Kate Duffey recorded 17 assists, eight digs, two aces, and the 2,000th assist of her collegiate career. After a dominant opening set, the Bruins rallied from a mid-set deficit to claim a tightly contested second frame before using a strong blocking performance to hold off USC's late push in the third. The win secured UCLA the No. 9 seed in the inaugural Big Ten Tournament, where the Bruins will open postseason play against No. 8 seed Indiana on Nov. 21 in Fishers, Indiana.

THREE BRUINS RECEIVE BIG TEN CONFERENCE POSTSEASON HONORS

Three Bruins earned Big Ten postseason recognition following standout 2026 campaigns. Marianna Singletary was named First Team All-Big Ten for the second straight season after establishing herself as one of the nation's premier middle blockers, leading the conference in both total blocks (158) and blocks per set (1.52) while adding 274 kills on a team-best .344 hitting percentage. Freshman middle blocker Brooke Harwood garnered Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors after an impressive debut season in which she registered 213 kills, hit .332, recorded 14 double-digit kill performances, and contributed 71 blocks. Maggie Li was recognized as UCLA's recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award after serving as the Bruins' primary offensive option and one of their most complete all-around players, leading the team with 253 kills while adding 158 digs and 60 blocks. Together, the trio played pivotal roles in UCLA's success, with Singletary anchoring one of the conference's top blocking units, Harwood emerging as one of the league's most impactful newcomers, and Li providing leadership and production as a six-rotation force on the outside.

STELLAR SINGLETARY

Marianna Singletary continues to establish herself as one of the nation's premier middle blockers, ranking seventh in the country with 1.52 blocks per set while her 158 total blocks rank second nationally. With three matches remaining in the regular season and postseason play still ahead, Singletary is closing in on two of UCLA's most prestigious single-season blocking records. She sits just 22 blocks shy of the program record (modern era) of 180 total blocks, set by Amanda Gil in 2009, and is also within reach of Gil's single-season mark of 158 block assists from that same campaign.

MATT WERLE ENTERS FIRST SEASON AS UCLA HEAD COACH

UCLA Athletics named Matt Werle the next head coach of the UCLA women’s volleyball program in February 2026. Werle arrives in Westwood after a successful stint at Kansas and a decade of meteoric success as the head coach of Grand Canyon University’s men’s volleyball program. Werle most recently spent the 2025 season at Kansas as the program’s Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator, where he helped guide the Jayhawks to a Sweet 16 appearance. In his 10 seasons at Grand Canyon, Werle posted a 154-93 record and quickly elevated the Lopes into a national contender. During the 2024 campaign, Werle steered Grand Canyon to its first-ever No. 1 national ranking and coached the program’s first AVCA First Team All-American. He was named both MPSF and AVCA National Coach of the Year after leading the Lopes to their first MPSF Championship and the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory.



CHANGES TO THE STAFF

UCLA women's volleyball has solidified its coaching staff under newly-appointed head coach Matt Werle, promoting Stevi Robinson-Trail to Associate Head Coach and naming Bryan Dell'Amico an assistant coach for the Bruins. Robinson-Trail enters her third season in Westwood after playing a central role in UCLA's return to the NCAA Tournament and its successful transition into the Big Ten Conference. Dell'Amico joins the Bruins following a highly decorated tenure with the Grand Canyon University men's volleyball program, where he was honored as the 2025 AVCA Men's Assistant Coach of the Year. Shortly after, Werle named Kylie Miller an assistant coach for the 2026 season. Miller returns to Westwood with Division I coaching experience and an accomplished collegiate playing career. Miller arrives at UCLA after serving as an assistant coach at UC Irvine, where she spent the 2025 season with the Anteaters. Prior to her time in Irvine, Miller was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at CSUN from 2022-23. A native of Rancho Cucamonga, Miller spent her first three collegiate seasons at UCLA, appearing in 179 sets and totaling 1,278 assists, 34 aces, and 211 digs. She helped lead the Bruins to the Elite Eight in 2016, finishing the year ranked No. 6 nationally. Miller completed her career at Minnesota, where she helped the Gophers to a 27-6 record and a Final Four berth.

UCLA PICKED TO FINISH NINTH IN BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

UCLA was picked to finish ninth out of 18 teams in the 2026 Big Ten Women’s Volleyball preseason poll, while libero Lola Schumacher and middle blocker Marianna Singletary were named to the league’s Preseason All‑Conference Team. The Bruins finished tied for sixth in the Big Ten standings in 2025, concluding the regular season with a conference record of 12-8, finishing level with Penn State and Minnesota.

2026 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

Nebraska Wisconsin Penn State Purdue Minnesota Indiana USC Oregon UCLA Illinois Michigan Michigan State Washington Northwestern Iowa Ohio State Rutgers Maryland

SCHUMACHER, SINGLETARY NAMED TO PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Lola Schumacher and middle blocker Marianna Singletary were named to the league’s Preseason All‑Conference Team. Schumacher and Singletary earned preseason recognition after both securing First Team All‑Big Ten honors in 2025, anchoring a UCLA squad that returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

SUPER SCHUMACHER

In her debut season with the Bruins, Schumacher quickly emerged as one of the nation’s premier liberos, leading UCLA with 495 digs (4.38 per set) and reaching double‑digit digs in 28 of her 29 starts. She surpassed the 20‑dig mark seven times, highlighted by a career‑best 27 digs in a five‑set win over Illinois. Schumacher closed the season with five 20‑plus dig performances in her final six matches and added 115 assists, six kills, and two Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

UCLA RETURNS TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

With UCLA earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2025, the Bruins returned to the postseason for the first time since 2022. Last year's bid represented UCLA's 39th overall NCAA Tournament appearance. The Bruins own a 95-36 (.725) all-time postseason record and have captured four national championships.

UCLA ON B1G+

UCLA's matches that are not televised will be available for viewing on B1G+, the Big Ten Network's subscription streaming platform, which offers access to nearly 2,500 events annually. The Bruins will be streamed on B1G+ at least nine times this season, with eight games scheduled to be televised on Big Ten Network, two on FS1, and one on NBC. B1G+ subscriptions can be purchased directly at www.bigtenplus.com. Fans can subscribe to B1G+ with an annual pass ($89.99 per year) or a monthly pass ($12.99). B1G+ subscriptions can also be purchased via in-app purchase in B1G+ apps.