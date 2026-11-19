COSTA MESA, Calif. – Head coach James Robinson-O’Brien and senior attacker Elektra Urbatsch represented UCLA women’s water polo on Nov. 14 at MPSF Media Day, hosted by the Costa Mesa Marriott. Each of the conference’s six women’s water polo programs answered questions about the upcoming 2027 campaign, with Arizona State, California and USC joining the Bruins in person. Indiana and Stanford joined via Zoom.



Robinson-O’Brien was hired as UCLA’s fifth head coach on Aug. 18, returning to his alma mater after four years at the University of Hawai’i. He has seven seasons of coaching experience in collegiate women’s water polo, including the past two helming the Rainbow Wahine program. Robinson-O’Brien’s teams logged a 13-0 Big West Conference record and he was twice named the league’s Coach of the Year during his time as head coach at UH.



A UCLA men’s water polo student-athlete from 2013-17, Robinson-O’Brien helped the Bruins capture NCAA championships in 2014, 2015 and 2017. He discussed at Media Day the winning culture of UCLA and its water polo programs, as well as how his current group is working to carry the legacy forward.



“When you decide to go to UCLA, you're joining a program that expects great things out of you as both student and an athlete,” said Robinson-O’Brien. “We want to make sure that we're representing UCLA the right way, just like every other sport at our institution. But in the same breath, trying to build our new identity – who this women's water polo team wants to be – because it's a new chapter, it's a new era. We are going to take what was great before us and try to build upon that in our own way.”



One player helping lead the charge during fall workouts is Urbatsch, who had a breakout 2026. Her career-high 34 goals were tied for fourth on a Bruin squad that reached the national semifinals. Urbatsch went on a tear during the postseason, scoring 16 goals in six games. Another one of 18 returners is senior goalkeeper Lauren Steele, a three-time All-America selection and the national player of the year in 2024.



UCLA fortified its core with a crop of newcomers that includes four transfers who earned all-conference honors in 2026. Darcy Spark (San Jose State), Ariadna Temprano Xambó (Hawai’i) and Agatha Weston (Hawai’i) went on to receive All-America acclaim.



“I could give a million shout-outs, just the way that everyone's been carrying themselves this year knowing that we have lots of change that we had to get through,” said Urbatsch. “We lost a lot of presence in the pool and we've had a lot of girls step up and fill roles that maybe they weren't filling in the past, so it's just been amazing to see how people can kind of fill these kinds of roles naturally and through hard work.”



The 2027 Bruins open their season on Jan. 23, kicking off a weekend of competition at the Brigitte Donner Daws Memorial Invitational in Berkeley, Calif.