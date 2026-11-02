Hartford Named to Comeback Player of the Year Midseason Watch List

NEW YORK – UCLA senior defensive back Malik Hartford was named to the 2026 Comeback Player of the Year Midseason Watch List. College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced the 38-player midseason watch list Monday afternoon.

Hartford has started all eight games at safety and been a key figure in the No. 5 Bruins’ (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) vaunted defense. The Cincinnati native has helped UCLA rank among the top 10 nationally in interceptions (16), fumble recoveries (10), takeaways (26), turnover margin (+15), scoring defense (13.4 points allowed per game), total defense (260.8 yards allowed per game) and rushing defense (87.3 yards allowed per game).

Individually, Hartford ranks fifth on the team with 30 total tackles (15-15-30) and has posted 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble.

Hartford was also named to the Comeback Player of the Year Watch List, which featured 94 players, on Aug. 20.

Hartford transferred to UCLA ahead of the 2026 season after spending his first three collegiate seasons at Ohio State, where he was part of the Buckeyes' 2024 national championship team. In 27 games with two starts at Ohio State, Hartford totaled 20 tackles and three pass breakups. He missed most of the 2025 season due to injury. Hartford was a four-star recruit out of Lakota West High School in West Chester Township, Ohio.

Since 2018, the award has recognized college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness or other circumstances. In a vote by a panel of college football writers, editors and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes will be honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 30, 2026.