ATHENS, Ga. – UCLA men’s tennis had the fall portion of its 2026-27 schedule ended on Wednesday at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, held at the University of Georgia’s Dan Magill Tennis Complex. Rudy Quan was part of the singles field and teamed with Emon van Loben Sels in doubles play.



No. 49 Quan was dealt an early test when he was matched up with No. 8-seeded and 16th-ranked Rodrigo Fernandes of Cornell. After dropping the first set, Quan answered to force a third. Fernandes proved too much, though, prevailing by a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 score. The next day, Quan/van Loben Sels dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Notre Dame’s Peter Nad/Chase Thompson.



Quan had a stellar fall, going 8-3 in singles matches. He qualified for the NCAA singles field with a semifinal-round run at the ITA West Sectional Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. Quan started his junior year with a bang, posting ranked singles wins against No. 85 Toby Kodat of NC State and No. 60 Manvydas Balciunas of San Diego. Both came in straight sets.



The doubles ticket was also punched in Scottsdale, as Quan/van Loben Sels logged a third-place finish. The pair most notably took down No. 56 Alex Aney/Timofey Stepanov of California 6-2, 6-1. The Bruin pair’s other three matches at the event ended in super tiebreakers, winning two. Quan/van Loben Sels went 4-2 during tournament competition, also recording a victory at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in Malibu, Calif.