LOS ANGELES – Third-seeded UCLA men’s water polo rolled to a 34-4 victory against No. 6 seed Austin College in the Bruins’ MPSF Championship Tournament opener on Friday at USC’s Uytengsu Aquatics Center. UCLA raced out to a 9-0 lead and scored at least eight goals in each quarter.



The 34 goals scored by UCLA (20-3) were its most since totaling 36 versus Penn State Behrend at the 2025 MPSF tournament. Fifteen Bruins in all scored on Friday, led by Luka Gladović’s career-high six goals. Ben Larsen and Tristan Tucker also registered career highs with four goals each. Also posting hat tricks for UCLA were Bode Brinkema and Peter Castillo.



The win sets up a showdown with second-seeded California in Saturday’s semifinal round, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. PT. The Bruins won two out of three against the Golden Bears in regular-season play, but Cal prevailed 14-12 in the final meeting up north (Oct. 31).



“The reality is we’re playing against ourselves,” said UCLA head coach Adam Wright. “There’s a standard to play to and, for the most part, they did a pretty good job. There were a couple letdowns end of the second quarter, but it’ll be exciting tomorrow because this game will pay dividends. Everything is muscle memory and hopefully some of that’s going to carry over to tomorrow.”



Griffen Price started in goal for the Bruins, but Nate Tauscher got most of the minutes. Tauscher took over after the first quarter and finished with 16 saves, five assists and just three goals allowed.



The Kangaroos (9-10) beat Washington & Jefferson College 10-8 in an earlier game on Friday. Shawn Gill scored two goals versus UCLA to lead Austin College, which will take on Penn State Behrend in a consolation game on Saturday (11:30 a.m.).



No. 3 seed UCLA 34, No. 6 seed Austin College 4

SCOREBOARD 1 2 3 4 FINAL No. 6 seed Austin College 1 0 1 2 4 No. 3 seed UCLA 10 8 8 8 34



6x5: Austin College 0/3, UCLA 6/7

Penalties: Austin College 0/0, UCLA 2/3



Austin College Goals: Gill 2, Camarena 1, Scheier 1

Austin College Saves: Maddox 3, Pomier 3



UCLA Goals: Gladović 6, Larsen 4, Tucker 4, Brinkema 3, Castillo 3, Danilo Dragović 2, Jackson Harlan 2, Jack Merrill 2, Marcell Szécsi 2, Ryder Dodd 1, Flynn Guenther 1, Frederico Jucá Carsalade 1, Ben Liechty 1, Matthews 1, Sherlock 1

UCLA Saves: Tauscher 16, Price 2