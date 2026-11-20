CHICAGO – Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho of the No. 4 UCLA football team was named one of five finalists for the 2026 Butkus Award on Friday.

The Butkus Foundation presents the award annually to the top linebacker in college football. The winner will be announced the week of Dec. 7. Joining Omosigho as Butkus Award finalists are Rasheem Biles (Texas), Chris Cole (Georgia), Mason Posa (Wisconsin) and Ben Roberts (Texas Tech).

Omosigho, who is in his first year as a regular starter, is the seventh Butkus Award finalist in UCLA football history. He joins Carson Schwesinger (2024), Eric Kendricks (2014, winner), Anthony Barr (2013), Robert Thomas (2001), Jamir Miller (1993) and Ken Norton Jr. (1987).

Omosigho has served as captain of the Bruins' (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) vaunted defense, which ranks among the best in college football. Led in part by Omosigho, UCLA leads the nation in takeaways (30) and interceptions (20) while ranking in the top 10 nationally in nine additional defensive categories. The Bruins rank second in turnover margin (+16) and passing efficiency defense (95.44), third in fumble recoveries (10), fourth in total defense (262.2 yards allowed per game) and fifth in third-down conversion percentage defense (29.2%).

Omosigho enters Saturday's contest tied for the FBS lead with five forced fumbles. A starter in all 10 games, also leads the team in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (5.5). Omosigho has totaled 72 tackles (41 solo), ranking second on the team.

The Bruins have held opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense in seven consecutive games and eight of 10 contests overall this season. UCLA has been even more dominant in four of those games, limiting opponents to fewer than 200 total yards.

UCLA has held opponents to seven points or fewer in 12 of 20 halves this season (60.0%), including six scoreless halves. The Bruins also recorded their first shutout since Nov. 7, 2015, with a 27-0 victory over Nevada on Oct. 31.

A native of Crandall, Texas, Omosigho is also one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award and a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Omosigho and the Bruins return to action Saturday, Nov. 21, for their final road contest of the regular season at Michigan. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT.

2026 Butkus Award Finalists

Rasheem Biles, Texas

Chris Cole, Georgia

Sammy Omosigho, UCLA

Mason Posa, Wisconsin

Bren Roberts, Texas Tech