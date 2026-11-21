COLUMBUS, Ohio – The UCLA swimming and diving team wrapped up competition at the Ohio State Fall Invitational on Friday, highlighted by multiple top finishes, strong relay performances and numerous Bruins advancing to finals across individual events.
The Bruins opened the invitational Tuesday with a fifth-place finish in the 200 medley relay. The quartet of Claudia Yovanovich, Sarah Bennetts, Jada Duncan and Alexis Schaffer combined to finish in 1:36.18. UCLA's B relay finished 11th in 1:40.01, while the C relay placed 24th in 1:42.06.
In the 1650 free, Alex Fox led the Bruins with a 14th-place finish, touching the wall in 16:24.91. Mia Bugarin and Zoie Fjare also competed in the event, finishing 27th and 33rd in 16:45.99 and 16:54.81, respectively.
UCLA closed Tuesday with the 800 free relay. The quartet of Jada Duncan, Anna Wetteland, Sora Koike and Sarah Bennetts finished fifth in 7:08.38. The Bruins' B relay finished 18th in 7:20.12.
On Wednesday, UCLA continued to see strong performances in the pool. In the 200 back, Erica Jaffe and Olivia Sina both advanced to finals, finishing 21st and 28th in prelims before placing 20th and 24th overall in the finals session. Jaffe touched the wall in 1:57.71, while Sina finished in 1:57.70.
The Bruins had multiple swimmers advance to finals in the 100 free. Jada Duncan led UCLA in prelims, finishing 14th in 49.36, before taking 12th overall in the finals session in 48.79. Alexis Schaffer followed, finishing 17th in prelims in 49.50 before placing 13th overall in 49.01.
Anna Wetteland also took part and finished 16th in finals in 49.24 after placing 15th in prelims in 49.45. Sora Koike finished 20th in prelims in 49.63 before placing 17th overall in finals in 49.39. Claudia Yovanovich finished 35th in prelims in 50.06 and then took 31st overall in the finals session in 49.04.
Sarah Bennetts earned a 12th-place finish in the 200 breast, touching the wall in 2:11.37 after qualifying 12th in prelims in 2:12.63. Elena Dry finished 42nd in prelims in 2:21.16.
Ava Otteson led the Bruins in the 200 fly, finishing 11th in prelims in 1:59.00 before placing 15th overall in finals in 1:58.77. Applejean Gwinn finished 26th in prelims in 2:01.58 before taking 28th overall in the finals session in 2:01.58. Vittoria Muzii finished 46th in prelims in 2:04.47.
UCLA wrapped up Wednesday with the 400 free relay. The quartet of Schaffer, Wetteland, Koike and Duncan combined to finish sixth in 3:15.11. The Bruins' B relay finished 17th in 3:20.70.
In Thursday's preliminaries, Fox led the Bruins in the 500 free, qualifying for finals with a 29th-place finish in 4:51.35. Bugarin followed in 34th in 4:51.98, while Gwinn finished 39th in 4:54.13. Ava Otteson, Zoie Fjare, Catherine Andrews and Abi Winnicki finished 50th, 56th, 61st and 64th, respectively.
In the 200 IM, Grace Dougherty led UCLA with a 44th-place finish in 2:04.57. Gwinn followed in 49th in 2:05.01, while Erica Jaffe, Meredith O'Grady and McKenna Carroll finished 59th, 60th and 75th, respectively.
The Bruins had a strong showing in the 50 free, with seven swimmers advancing to finals. Yovanovich led UCLA and advanced to the A final with a seventh-place finish in 22.38, while Schaffer also earned a spot in the A final and touched the wall in 22.39 to take eighth overall. Duncan finished 25th in 22.87, Wetteland placed 27th in 22.92, Koike finished 31st in 22.98, and Fiona Bell and Josie Arbuckle tied for 36th in 23.05. Sarah Bennetts finished 41st in 23.10, while Muzii and Dry placed 95th and 96th, respectively.
On Friday, Duncan and Schaffer led UCLA in the 100 fly, qualifying for finals with 16th- and 30th-place finishes in 53.67 and 54.55, respectively. Muzii finished 41st in 55.09, Arbuckle placed 51st in 55.78, Otteson finished 54th in 55.80, Bell placed 61st in 56.74, Elena Dry finished 64th in 57.01 and Sina placed 69th in 58.18.
Gwinn and Fox both qualified for finals in the 400 IM, finishing 16th and 25th in 4:18.22 and 4:21.72, respectively.
Wetteland and Koike both advanced to finals in the 200 free, finishing 17th and 21st in 1:47.55 and 1:48.18, respectively. O'Grady finished 36th in 1:49.14, Andrews placed 40th in 1:49.59, Jaffe finished 42nd in 1:49.65 and Otteson placed 45th in 1:50.17. Carroll and Bugarin tied for 53rd in 1:50.95, while Arbuckle, Winnicki and Fjare finished 62nd, 67th and 75th, respectively.
Bennetts led UCLA in the 100 breast prelims, finishing fifth in 1:00.53. Dry and Dougherty followed in 35th and 36th in 1:04.33 and 1:04.42, respectively.
Yovanovich led the Bruins in the 100 back, qualifying for finals with a second-place finish in 52.45. Jaffe and Sina also advanced, finishing 29th and 35th in 55.15 and 55.74, respectively. Andrews finished 45th in 56.42, while Carroll placed 56th in 57.13.
UCLA’s two individual A finalists, Bennetts and Yovanovich, took part in the 100 breast and the 100 back. Bennetts earned a sixth-place finish in the 100 breast, touching the wall in 1:00.41, while Yovanovich earned UCLA’s highest individual finish of the weekend, taking second place overall in the 100 back, finishing in 51.98.
In the final event of the night, the Bruins finished fifth in the 200 free relay. The group of Schaffer, Yovanovich, Koike, and Wetteland combined to touch the wall in 1:29.28.
Up Next: Select Bruins will compete at the Toyota US Open Championships in Austin, Texas, December 2-5.