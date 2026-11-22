LOS ANGELES – The No. 5 seed UCLA women’s soccer team shut out Quinnipiac 4-0 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Championship. The Bruins were paced by goals by Oruha Hayashi, Cate Sarinopoulos, and the first goals of the season from Mia Corona and Olivia Woodson, all in the second half, on Saturday, Nov. 21.



After a scoreless first half, UCLA (13-5-2) found paydirt in the 55th minute, on its 15th shot of the night. Grace Shank crossed the ball in from the left wing to Kara Croone, who took a subsequent header that one-hopped to the head of Hayashi. The senior midfielder's header fell past the grasp of Bobcat keeper Olivia Jarvis to the bottom center of the net, giving the Bruins a 1-0 advantage.



The Bruins rallied on the momentum of the Hayashi goal. In the 58th minute, Corona found herself with control of a loose ball after a Bobcat deflection. Her left-footed shot slipped past three Quinnipiac (12-4-3) defenders and their keeper, giving the freshman her first goal of the season and the second for the Bruins in the contest.



In the 69th minute, Hayashi recovered a goal kick from Quinnipiac near midfield. She passed off her right foot to Woodson, who drove to the top of the box and took a mid-range shot that fell past Jarvis, putting UCLA up 3-0. The goal was Woodson's first as a Bruin. It marked UCLA’s fourth half this season with at least three goals, most recently in the second half of their final regular season match at USC.



Sarinopolous scored her goal in the 89th minute to tally the fourth Bruin goal of the night. The junior midfielder scored off a deflection from a save of a Molly Hale shot to put UCLA up 4-0.



The Bruins were aggressive on offense the entire night. UCLA took 26 shots to Quinnipiac’s two, 12 of which were on target. A further seven Bruin shots were blocked by Bobcat defenders.



The UCLA offense showed dominant control of the ball, maintaining possession for 72 percent of the match. In the 28 percent of the contest that Quinnipiac controlled the ball, the Bruins did not allow a Bobcat corner.



UCLA will return to action on Friday, November 27, for the second round of the NCAA Championship to face No. 4 seed Kansas in East Lansing, Mich. Kickoff time will be announced at a later time.