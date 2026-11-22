LOS ANGELES – Third-seeded UCLA men’s water polo overcame No. 2 seed California for a 12-10 result on Saturday at USC’s Uytengsu Aquatics Center, earning a spot in the MPSF Championship Tournament final. The Bruins will face top-seeded Stanford on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT (TICKETS).



UCLA (21-3) went up 1-0 on Saturday, but did not lead again until the second half. A big third quarter by the Bruins shifted momentum and Ryder Dodd was at the center of it, scoring two of his game-high five goals during the frame. One day after scoring a career-high four goals, UCLA’s Ben Larsen tallied three more. Bruin goalkeeper Griffen Price piled up 10 saves.



The Golden Bears (16-6) jumped out to a 4-2 lead after one. Larsen and Ben Liechty – his second of the half – responded in the second, but UCLA was unable to pull level. Dodd recorded a critical six-on-five strike just before the halftime buzzer, though, making the deficit just one goal at 6-5.



Larsen tied things up moments into the third quarter. A made penalty shot by the Frederico Jucá Carsalade, his second goal of the day, finally turned the scoreboard back in the Bruins’ favor. Alternating conversions left the score tied once more at 8-8, but that was when Dodd took control. On back-to-back possessions in the final two minutes, he scored in man-up situations to give his team its first two-goal lead of the day.



Dodd made it three consecutive goals – and the contest’s first three-goal margin – when he found twine at 5:43 of the fourth. Cal answered, but defenses took over from there. Larsen completed his hat trick at 1:41, putting the game out of reach.



No. 3 seed UCLA 12, No. 2 seed California 10

SCOREBOARD 1 2 3 4 FINAL No. 3 seed UCLA 2 3 5 2 12 No. 2 seed California 4 2 2 2 10



6x5: UCLA 4/10, California 4/9

Penalties: UCLA 1/2, California 0/0



UCLA Goals: Dodd 5, Larsen 3, Jucá Carsalade 2, Liechty 2

UCLA Saves: Price 10



California Goals: Angelopolous 4, Brown 3, Bachler 1, Hagan 1, Kolak 1

California Saves: Pina 7