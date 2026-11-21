LOS ANGELES – No. 10/11 UCLA Women’s Basketball makes its first road trip of the season to visit the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Sunday, Nov. 22.



The Bruins and Lady Vols complete the second half of their home-and-home series with UCLA’s trip to Knoxville.



Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.



GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

Tip-off Time: 2:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

TV Talent: Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli

Radio: UCLA Digital Radio (https://uclabruins.com/listen-live)

Radio Talent: Dave Marcus



MATCHUP HISTORY: vs. Tennessee Lady Volunteers

• UCLA is 4-18 in the all-time series against Tennessee. The Bruins have captured three-consecutive wins against the Lady Vols dating back to the 2019 NCAA tournament.

• The Bruins return to Knoxville for the first time since Nov. 28, 2009. Sunday’s game is the second of a home-and-home between the programs; UCLA captured a 99-77 victory in Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2025.



LAST TIME OUT: W, 96-34 vs. Cal Poly (Nov. 19)

• UCLA had its highest scoring output of the season against Cal Poly on Thursday. Fifth-year forward Timea Gardiner set a new UCLA single-game program record for 3PM with nine (9-12 3FG). Gardiner had a career-high 29 PTS in the win.

• Sophomore Sienna Betts stuffed the stat sheet with a near 5x5 - she finished with 12 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 4 STL and 5 BLK in the victory. Betts set new career-bests with her assists and blocks; she tied her career-high for steals.

• Senior Donovyn Hunter swiped a career-high seven steals to go with her 14 PTS, 5 REB and 5 AST.

• KK Bransford (16 PTS, 7 AST) and Addy Brown (14 PTS, 5-7 FG) rounded out Bruins in double-digit scoring.

• The Bruins had a season-high 15 steals and 11 blocks in another major defensive effort.



WHAT’S BRUIN

• UCLA returns five players from the 2026 national championship squad, with returners Timea Gardiner and Sienna Betts taking starting roles into the 2026-27 campaign.

• The Bruins bring in seven transfers and newcomers in a reload following the departure of six WNBA rookies. UCLA graduated 76.1 points per game, which equals 90.7% of the previous team’s scoring.

• The Toronto Tempo’s Kiki Rice was named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team after averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the first-year franchise.

• UCLA has only trailed for 44 seconds this season. The Bruins’ time with lead clocks in at 195:17 out of a possible 200 min.

• The Bruins have held opponents under 30 percent FG% in four of its first five games this season, three of which kept opposing teams under 25 percent from the field.

• UCLA finished its season-opening five-game homestand against Cal Poly, starting 5-0 inside Pauley Pavilion.

• The Bruins celebrated their 2026 championship with a banner raising ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 15, before a matchup against Princeton.

• Three Bruins were named to the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five positional awards: Donovyn Hunter (SG), Addy Brown (SF) and Sienna Betts (C).



STATS ON STATS ON STATS

• Seniors Addy Brown and Donovyn Hunter rank in the top 10 in the conference for Assist/Turnover Ratio: Hunter, 3.1 A/TO (7th B1G); Brown, 2.6 A/TO (10th B1G).

• The Bruins rank 10th in the nation in assists per game (21.6 APG) and are 3rd in the Big Ten as a team.

• UCLA’s staunch defense ranks 3rd in the NCAA in opponent FG% (27.1%), good for No. 2 in the B1G (Illinois, 26.7 DFG%)

• UCLA is top 30 in A/TO (1.54, 14th NCAA), assists per game (21.6, 10th), blocks (6.8 BPG, 11th NCAA / 1st B1G) rebound margin (+15.8, 11th), rebounds per game (46.0, 22nd), scoring defense (41.4 OPPG, 2nd), and scoring margin (+34.2, 21st).