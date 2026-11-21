FISHERS, Ind. – The UCLA women’s volleyball team dropped a five-set decision to No. 8-seed Indiana in the opening round of the 2026 Big Ten Volleyball Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Fishers Event Center.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-22, 25-13, 21-25, 9-15.

The No. 9-seed Bruins (18-11) were eliminated from the conference tournament with the defeat. UCLA will now await its postseason fate, with NCAA Tournament selections set to be announced by the selection committee on Monday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. (PT).

UCLA held advantages in several statistical categories, outhitting the Hoosiers (17-10) .239 to .236 and owning a 16.0-11.5 edge in blocks. UCLA also recorded four service aces and limited Indiana to a .000 hitting percentage in the third set, but the Hoosiers used a dominant fifth frame to secure the victory.

Maggie Li paced the Bruins with 12 kills on .385 hitting while adding six digs and six blocks. Marianna Singletary totaled 11 kills on .455 hitting and a match-high eight blocks, while Eliana Urzua, Mija Bendziute and Brooke Harwood each added 10 or more kills. Bendziute chipped in 10 kills and seven blocks, Harwood recorded 10 kills and five blocks, and Urzua finished with 11 kills.

At setter, Ava Sarafa and Kate Duffey combined for 47 assists, with Sarafa dishing out 26 and Duffey adding 21.

Lola Schumacher made her return from injury after missing the last 12 matches, and led the back row with 14 digs while playing in her home state of Indiana. Fellow Indiana native Ava Utterback contributed 12 digs and three blocks to chip in defensively.

Indiana captured a tightly contested opening set before UCLA responded by hitting .324 in the second and using a nine-block effort to even the match with a 25-22 victory. The Bruins then turned in their best performance of the afternoon in the third set, holding the Hoosiers to a .000 hitting percentage and cruising to a 25-13 win to take a 2-1 match lead.

The Hoosiers answered in the fourth, overcoming a late UCLA push to force a deciding set. Indiana carried that momentum into the fifth, racing out to a 9-1 advantage and never looking back en route to a 15-9 win. The match featured 31 ties and 14 lead changes across five sets.

Set 1: Indiana took control midway through the opening set after Ava Utterback delivered a powerful kill to give UCLA a 10-9 lead. The Hoosiers answered with a 4-0 run to move ahead 15-12 at the media timeout, then extended their advantage to 18-13 with a larger 6-1 surge. UCLA mounted a late comeback, trimming the deficit to 22-21 behind key kills from Maggie Li and Brooke Harwood, but Indiana closed the door by winning three of the final four points to secure a 25-22 victory. The Hoosiers hit an impressive .469 in the frame, led by eight kills from Jaidyn Jager.

UCLA responded with a strong start, using a 6-0 run behind the serving of Kate Duffey. The surge was highlighted by a thunderous kill from Marianna Singletary and helped the Bruins build a 15-9 lead at the media timeout. Indiana battled back with a 5-0 run to pull within one at 17-16, but Singletary delivered a timely sideout kill to halt the momentum. Later, a successful challenge by head coach Matt Werle erased a potential tie score, and a service ace from Lola Schumacher pushed UCLA ahead 20-17. Indiana briefly reclaimed the lead at 21-20, but the Bruins responded with four straight points, capped by a Harwood solo block on set point, to earn a 25-22 win and even the match.

The Bruins carried their momentum into the third, racing ahead with a 7-1 run. Singletary sparked the surge with a kill and consecutive blocks as UCLA opened a 14-7 advantage. Dominant on both sides of the net, the Bruins hit .500 in the set while holding Indiana to a .000 attacking percentage, cruising to a convincing 25-13 victory and a 2-1 match lead.

Indiana responded early in the fourth, using a 4-0 run to move in front 7-4. UCLA answered with three straight points to tie the set at 10-10, but the Hoosiers regained control and carried a 15-13 lead into the media timeout. The Bruins battled back and took a 21-20 advantage behind a critical block from Eliana Urzua and Harwood. However, Indiana finished the set with a decisive 5-0 run to claim a 25-21 victory and force a fifth set.

Indiana seized momentum immediately in the deciding frame, using an 11-2 run to build a commanding lead. UCLA refused to go away, stringing together a 6-1 run to cut the deficit to 12-8, but the early hole proved too much to overcome. The Hoosiers closed out the set, 15-9, to secure the five-set victory.

UCLA will look to earn its second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth during the NCAA Selection show on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. (PT). The show will be available for viewing on NCAA.com.