POSTGAME NOTES
Michigan 18, No. 4 UCLA 16
Ann Arbor, Mich. (Michigan Stadium)
Nov. 21, 2026
Records: UCLA (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten), Michigan (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten)
Up Next: UCLA vs. USC – Rose Bowl Stadium – Nov. 28 – 12:30 p.m. PT – CBS
TEAM NOTES
Individual Notes
RB Anthony Woods
• Threw a game-tying 1-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
• Became the first non-QB to throw a TD pass for UCLA since Devin Fuller vs. Utah on Oct. 3, 2013.
DE Aiden Gobaira
• Recorded an 8-yard strip-sack late in the first half that set up a game-tying UCLA field goal.
• It was his first-career forced fumble and first-career fumble recovery.
• Added a team-high 2.5 TFLs. He has 6.5 TFLs over his last four games (had 2.0 TFLs in seven games prior).
K Mateen Bhaghani
• Converted a season-long 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
• 16th career field goal of 40+ yards.
• He also made a pair of 38-yard field goals in overtime, giving him 10 points on the day. It was his fourth game this year with 10+ points.
LB Donavyn Pellot
• Made his second-career start.
• Recorded a career- and co-team-high nine tackles.
• Had a career-high 1.5 TFLs.
DB Malik Hartford
• Tied for the team lead with nine tackles and set a career high with 1.5 TFLs.
LB Scott Taylor
• Matched a career high with 1.5 sacks.
RB Wayne Knight
• Led UCLA in both receptions (6) and receiving yards (38).
• Matched a career high in catches.
• First non-WR to lead UCLA in receiving yards this season.
WR Semaj Morgan
• Recorded a 25-yard kickoff return to open the second half—his first kickoff return since his freshman year in 2023 at Michigan.
TE Josh Phifer
• Matched a career high with two receptions.
LB Trent Hendrick
• Logged a season-high 1.5 TFLs.