• The result marked UCLA’s first loss of the year.

• The Bruins played their first overtime game since Dec. 19, 2020.

• UCLA’s all-time record in overtime games dropped to 8-4.

• The loss snapped a 20-game regular-season winning streak for Coach Chesney (dating back to 2025).

• The Bruins’ all-time record against Michigan moved to 3-9. Saturday marked the first-ever meeting between UCLA and Michigan as conference-mates.

• UCLA remains atop the Big Ten standings as the only team with just one conference loss.

• It was just the second time in the last nine games that UCLA allowed over 100 rushing yards (120).

• UCLA allowed just 247 yards of total offense.

• UCLA has allowed under 300 yards of total offense in eight straight and nine games overall.

• UCLA has now held opponents to seven points or fewer in 14 of 22 halves this year (64%).

• The Bruins’ game-tying drive in the fourth quarter took up 15 plays. That was UCLA’s longest scoring drive of the year, based on total plays.

• UCLA held the opposing QB under 50% completion for the seventh time this season in 11 games (Michigan’s Bryce Underwood was 11-for-24)

• The Bruin defense posted a season-high 12.0 tackles for loss (TFL). It was nearly double the team’s previous season-high against a P4 opponent (7.0).