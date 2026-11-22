POSTGAME QUOTES

Michigan 18, UCLA 16 (3 OT)

Ann Arbor, Mich. (at Michigan Stadium)

November 21, 2026



Bob Chesney, The Angelo M. Mazzone III UCLA Head Football Coach

opening statement

“This was a battle, and obviously we came up a little bit short, and like we always say, we have to find a way to get better, period. That’s it, no excuses. I thought they played a really good game of football. We know they were tough. We know they were physical on defense. We know all the things that come with it. I thought their quarterback made some really nice throws that showed up in that game and at moments hurt us a little bit, and we had opportunities. I think both teams had other opportunities. We definitely did. We can't turn the ball over like that, but ultimately there were many opportunities out there where we always talk about that air being thin, that we really had chances, and we just came up a little bit short of not taking anything away from them, because that was a hard fought battle, and they play a tough brand of football.”



on the impact of UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach’s injury

“I mean, it's tough to lose anybody. When Aiden [Mizell] went down, that wasn't easy. Those things are tough, but it's the brand, the game that we play. We all understand that it's really hard to make it through the whole season with unscathed. So, not the greatest moment to lose him, but at the same point. We trust Madden [Iamaleava], and we just have to be able to deliver in those moments.”



on the difficulties with run game

“I have to go back and watch it a little bit more. It was hard to run the ball a little bit, and I think we had a couple opportunities in the past game. I thought we had 5 [Savion Hiter] pretty open on one of them there, and I thought Landon [Ellis] on that last play, had a shot, and we just weren't able to convert on it.”



on facing adversity in this game

“I think we face adversity a lot. I think it's unfair to say we didn't face adversity. I think we faced a lot of adversity as the year went on – and I thought we recovered from all of that adversity really well, and we will recover from this as well.”



on the defense’s performance

“I think, just a couple things in there that you wish we could get the stop on, especially with the one where they actually go down and score. That one's a tough one, but I thought our guys, they battled, and defensively, they battled. In overtime, they knocked that kid all the way back to a 52-yard field goal and he made it, which is good for him.”



on his message to the team following the loss

“Well, the message in the locker room was that nobody hang your head. You played a really good team, and you battled with that team, and then we came up a little short. We talk about the air being thin, and this being a game of inches, and it ultimately is a game of inches, and you're going to watch multiple plays out there that could have gone either way, and really could have went in our favor, and they just didn't. So those were just some things that are tough to deal with, but at the same point in time, we have to just keep getting better. That's our job, whether we win or lose, we got to keep getting better. That's the moral of the story for us. So, I think there's moments where a couple guys made plays that maybe we could see a little bit more of at moments, and at the same point in time, when you have the opportunity, you have to make the most of it against a really good defense like that.”



on Michigan’s effort in the game

“Defensively, they're really good. I thought Bryce [Underwood] had an unbelievable day today. I thought he threw some balls in some tight windows, including that last play. And he was able to put his pads down and run with the ball a little bit, and their running backs are good. There's a lot of good in there that we needed to really, truly stop, and when we had our opportunities, we need to come up with them a little bit more, but we can't turn the ball over, especially all the way down there by the goal line, and hand points away. That can't happen. A couple more countries.”



on how the offense shifts with Madden Iamaleava under center

“I think it can operate very similarly. Madden’s got a really good arm. Madden's got a good command of the offense, and he's just got to continue to grow in there. I have no clue what we're talking about, though, right now, as far as where Ty is at. I am excited to go get that answer and figure out where we're at moving forward.”



UCLA running back Wayne Knight

on his reaction to the game and losing at Michigan

“We just have to clean up the mistakes. Hone in on them. Own it. Own the film. We can't turn the ball over, and I think that's the overall theme in this game, and as a team, we understand that as all of us understand it, and the biggest thing is just being back to neutral, to get back to what we do.”



UCLA linebacker Scott Taylor

on responding to the loss against Michigan

“Defensively, we had a bunch of times we could have pinned them deep, or our punt team pinned them deep, and we let them out. Something we focused on all week is winning the backed-up situation, so we'll obviously need to tighten that up, and then we just tighten everything up. I thought our offense could have been a little better all day. I thought our tackling could have been a little better all day, and it's those little, tiny things that can add up over the game. Obviously, we made some plays, but we just have to keep tightening up all the little details.”