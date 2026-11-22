UCLA's Student Alumni Association will host the Beat 'SC Rally on Monday, Nov. 23 at Wilson Plaza in front of Janss Steps. The rally will take place from 5:30-7:30pm and is free and open to the public.

The event will feature appearances by the 10th-ranked UCLA Football team, the UCLA Spirit Squad, student performance groups and more.

The first 300 UCLA students at the rally can exchange any red article of clothing (excluding undergarments) or a non-perishable food item for a Beat 'SC Week t-shirt.

UCLA Football will host USC in the annual Crosstown Showdown on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 12:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. Tickets to the football game are available at uclabruins.com/tickets. Rose Bowl parking lots will open at 6:30 a.m., and stadium gates open at 11:00 a.m.