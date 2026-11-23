LOS ANGELES. – The No. 4-seeded UCLA men’s soccer team defeated Omaha 2-1 in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The Bruins scored two goals in the final four minutes of play to advance to the third round of the tournament.



The win propels the Bruins to a matchup with No. 1 seeded Georgetown in the round of 16 next weekend. It also marks the first time that UCLA has advanced to the third round of the tournament since 2022.



Down a goal with four minutes remaining, the Bruins fought their way back. Albert Ruiz who had just come on to the field in the 84th minute, dished a ball to Philip Naef on the right wing. Naef cut inside, dribbled past two defenders before ripping a shot to the back post that deflected off an Omaha defender and trickled past the Omaha keeper, tying the match at 1-1 in the 88th minute.



Just over a minute later, Ruiz provided the heroics. After forward Oliver Roche was fouled in just outside the 18-yard box, Ruiz stepped up and took the free kick. Ruiz smashed the ball over the wall and past the diving Mavericks keeper to give the Bruins a 2-1 advantage with 60 seconds left on the clock.



UCLA saw out the remaining seconds to advance to the third round.



To start the match, Omaha scored in the 5th minute, brushing it past UCLA goalkeeper Tristan Shaw.

Despite holding possession for the majority of the first half, the Bruins were unable to get the ball in the net against the Mavericks’ defense. Mathis Richter claimed the sole shot attempt in the first half for the Bruins in the first half, but it flew off target.



In the second half, UCLA began to build momentum on offense, with Francis Bonsu taking a shot attempt in the 53rd minute that flew off target and high left of the net. Bonsu attempted to convert again in the 57th minute with the same outcome.



Diego Castano had his shot at another goal attempt for the Bruins in the 70th minute, but it was saved by Omaha keeper Kamy Ndione.



To stay alive in the 87th minute, Philip Naef took the ball toward the goal, fired it through Omaha defenders, and tied the match 1-1. To try to take the lead, Tamir Rodriguez attempted another shot in the minute, but it was blocked, keeping the match square.

Albert Ruiz came to the rescue in the final minute, jamming the ball into the back of the net off a penalty kick for the Bruins to win 2-1. This marks Ruiz’s first career goal at UCLA.



With the Bruins’ shift in momentum, UCLA knocks Omaha out of the NCAA tournament and advances to the third round to face No. 1 Georgetown on Saturday, November 28 at 5 pm ET at Shaw Field in Washington D.C.



