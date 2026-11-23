KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 10-ranked UCLA Women’s Basketball secured its first road win of the season to improve to 6-0 on the year.



Fifth-year transfer KK Bransford notched a new career high with 25 points (7-13 FG, 11-12 FT) in the 90-80 win over Tennessee; junior Elina Aarnisalo also tied her career-high scoring output with 22 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 FT). Tennessee’s Kaylene Smikle led all scorers with 27.



The Bruins won the battle on the boards, 45-33, and scored 14 second chance points off 16 offensive rebounds. Sophomore Sienna Betts tied her career high with 12 rebounds.



Senior guard Donovyn Hunter (12 PTS) and fifth year forward Timea Gardiner (11 PTS) rounded out Bruins in double figures. Hunter added five rebounds, six assists and three steals to a full stat line. Gardiner, coming off a program record-setting performance from long distance, shot 3-for-6 beyond the arc and corralled six rebounds in the win.



Aarnisalo was first to score in the game, knocking down a mid-range jumper on UCLA’s first possession. Bransford got out of the gates quickly, scoring eight points before the first media timeout. Bransford was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the period. Donovyn Hunter stole an errant inbound pass, then found Bransford on the wing who delivered a perfect bounce pass in rhythm to Aarnisalo for a layup. Timea Gardiner made back-to-back triples to keep her hot hand from Thursday. The Bruins led by nine at the first media break.





Bonnie on the blockie, and back-to-back threes for T! 👌 📺: ESPN #GoBruins | @timea_gardiner https://t.co/K4psPowaTh — UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) November 22, 2026

THE FINNISHER 😤😤😤 📺: ESPN #GoBruins | @ElinaAarnisalo https://t.co/DOd2z01uey — UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) November 23, 2026