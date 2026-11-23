KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 10-ranked UCLA Women’s Basketball secured its first road win of the season to improve to 6-0 on the year.
Fifth-year transfer KK Bransford notched a new career high with 25 points (7-13 FG, 11-12 FT) in the 90-80 win over Tennessee; junior Elina Aarnisalo also tied her career-high scoring output with 22 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 FT). Tennessee’s Kaylene Smikle led all scorers with 27.
The Bruins won the battle on the boards, 45-33, and scored 14 second chance points off 16 offensive rebounds. Sophomore Sienna Betts tied her career high with 12 rebounds.
Senior guard Donovyn Hunter (12 PTS) and fifth year forward Timea Gardiner (11 PTS) rounded out Bruins in double figures. Hunter added five rebounds, six assists and three steals to a full stat line. Gardiner, coming off a program record-setting performance from long distance, shot 3-for-6 beyond the arc and corralled six rebounds in the win.
Aarnisalo was first to score in the game, knocking down a mid-range jumper on UCLA’s first possession. Bransford got out of the gates quickly, scoring eight points before the first media timeout. Bransford was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the period. Donovyn Hunter stole an errant inbound pass, then found Bransford on the wing who delivered a perfect bounce pass in rhythm to Aarnisalo for a layup. Timea Gardiner made back-to-back triples to keep her hot hand from Thursday. The Bruins led by nine at the first media break.
Bonnie on the blockie, and back-to-back threes for T! 👌 📺: ESPN #GoBruins | @timea_gardiner https://t.co/K4psPowaTh— UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) November 22, 2026
Hunter attacked the rack after the game’s first intermission, getting a contested look at the rim to fall. Senior Addy Brown tracked down a Tennessee turnover and hit a trailing Aarnisalo for her first triple of the game. Bransford came up with another steal right before the first-quarter buzzer and got to the rim; the graduate transfer had 12 points and five rebounds at the break.
UCLA led 30-20 going into the second quarter.
Tennessee fought back quickly in the next quarter, starting the second with an 8-2 run to force a Bruin timeout under two minutes into the period. Brown responded with a pair of two-point makes to quell the Lady Vols’ attack. Hunter, Betts and Aarnisalo got inside the arc for baskets that helped fend off Tennessee’s second-quarter flurry. The Lady Vols were 5-for-11 from long distance in the period.
The Bruins held a seven-point advantage at the midgame break, 48-41.
Hunter was, again, UCLA’s first to score after the quarter break when she sunk a triple off a Betts assist. Bransford kept pushing the pace and secured another layup before Aarnisalo put in a pair free throws. UCLA had four empty possessions before Bransford drove and found Gardiner on the fill to the corner. Sophomore Bonnie Deas, Bransford and Hunter got their midrange jumpers working to get a double-digit lead back for the Bruins. Aarnisalo skied through contact to finish an and-one. Gardiner got into the post for a fadeaway that got into double figures. Aarnisalo then worked into the paint and hit a fadeaway over her defender in transition. Bransford knocked down two more free throws to set a new career high (23) before the end of the third.
UCLA led 73-61 heading into 4Q.
Brown made a jumper to get the Bruins on the board in the final frame. Betts had two blocks early in the fourth to help stifle . Aarnisalo triple to beat the buzzer.
THE FINNISHER 😤😤😤 📺: ESPN #GoBruins | @ElinaAarnisalo https://t.co/DOd2z01uey— UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) November 23, 2026
Brown sent another Tennessee ball back before posting up a Lady Volunteer for an easy score under the basket. Deas drove, pump faked and scored a layup, before knocking down a corner triple. Bruins held on through a chippy end of the quarter, taking a 10-point win to go.
UP NEXT: vs. St. John’s (Nov. 24)
The Bruins continue their eastern road trip with an appearance in Uncasville, Conn., at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
UCLA-St. John’s tips off at 2 p.m. PT in the first game of a double-header at Mohegan Sun Arena. The neutral-site game will be broadcast on Peacock.