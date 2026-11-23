LOS ANGELES – Filip Jović scored a team-leading 17 points and had six assists to lead the No. 7 UCLA men’s basketball team past Delaware, 85-48, in a non-conference game on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.

Jovic, a sophomore from Bijeljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, returned to the court Sunday for the first time since spraining his ankle in practice prior to the Nov. 2 season opener in Las Vegas. He made each of his first six shots, finishing the game 7-for-8 from the field with a pair of assists.

“Well, he's a monster,” Bruins’ associate head coach Darren Savino said about Jović after the win. “He's so strong and quick. He's a hard cover for bigger guys because he can blow by you, and he's powerful and strong. His hands are just so strong. It's hard to take the ball from him. So, I think he definitely put his will on the game with his physicality, and it was hard for them to stop him.”

Coach Savino stepped into the postgame press conference duties for head coach Mick Cronin, who is fighting off an illness.

The Bruins (6-0) led from start to finish against Delaware (4-3). UCLA committed just nine turnovers through 40 minutes, forcing 22 turnovers from the visiting Blue Hens. The Bruins totaled 11 steals, with three coming from Joe Philon III and three from Xavier Booker.

Philon III logged eight points, five rebounds, three steals and a team-leading three blocks.

Trent Perry scored 15 points, Nikola Kusturica totaled 12 points and Xavier Booker registered 10 points. Eric Dailey Jr. had nine points and a team-best nine rebounds through 25 minutes.

UCLA led Delaware throughout the first half and extended its lead to 19 points, at 41-22, by halftime. Jović totaled 10 of his team-best 17 points in the first half.

Leading by 20-17 margin with 9:30 to play, UCLA took advantage of a 21-5 scoring run to close the half. After Delaware’s Favour Egbuna scored on a tip-in layup at the 4:27 mark, Jović converted on a second-chance layup for UCLA. Egbuna followed with one made free throw on two attempts with 3:41 to play, and UCLA closed the half by scoring 10 straight points – Jović with four, Perry with four and Kusturica hitting a turnaround jump shot.

The Bruins pushed their margin up to 21 points early in the second half when Brandon Wiliams knocked in an open 3-point attempt from the corner, with 15:19 to play. Delaware pulled to within 16 points at the 14-minute mark, before UCLA used a 7-0 scoring run to secure a 56-33 lead with 13:15 to play.

From that point in the contest, the Bruins’ lead never fell to any fewer than 21 points.

Delaware’s Kachi Nzeh led the Blue Hens with nine points, and Jameel Brown had eight points off the bench. This marked the first game since a win over Stanford on Jan. 29, 2022, in which UCLA limited the other team to zero double-figure scorers.

The Bruins will return to action later this week at the Rady Children’s Invitational, hosted at the University of San Diego (USD’s Jenny Craig Pavilion). UCLA will face Saint Mary’s on Thursday, Nov. 26, followed by a matchup against either Georgetown or No. 6 Texas on Friday, Nov. 27. Thursday’s contest against Saint Mary’s will be nationally televised by FS1 and will begin at approximately 2 p.m. (PT).

Game Notes: With a perfect 6-0 record, UCLA has opened the year with its best start to any basketball season since the 2016-17 campaign, when the Bruins had won their first 13 games … Trent Perry has scored in double figures in five of six games this season, having averaged 15.5 points per game … the Bruins made 16 of 21 free throws on Sunday evening (76.2%) and have shot 74.2 percent at the free throw stripe this season … UCLA finished with 11 steals against Delaware and has registered 11.3 steals per game (in six contests) … Joe Philon III leads UCLA’s team in both steals (17) and blocks (eight) … Jaylen Petty was unavailable on Sunday due to a lower body injury (listed as day-to-day).