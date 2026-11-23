INDIANAPOLIS – Two-time defending national champion UCLA has been selected the No. 1 overall seed for next month’s National Collegiate Men’s Water Polo Championship in La Jolla, Calif. Play begins on Friday, Dec. 4 and continues through the final on Sunday, Dec. 6.



UCLA on Sunday won its first MPSF championship since 2021 and seventh overall, defeating top-seeded Stanford 10-7 in the title game at USC’s Uytengsu Aquatics Center. The third-seeded Bruins’ road also included a 12-10 win against No. 2 seed California in semifinal-round action.



UCLA (22-3) meets Concordia University Irvine (22-11), champion of the WWPA, in Friday’s opening round at 12 p.m. PT. A win in that one sets up a semifinal matchup with No. 4 Fordham or Princeton on Saturday at 2 p.m. The 2026 national champion will be determined Sunday at 3 p.m., with ESPNU providing television coverage. All-session passes for the National Collegiate Men’s Water Polo Championship are available HERE.



Eight teams in all make up the field, with six of them (UCLA, Fordham, Princeton, LMU, Long Beach State and CUI) earning their way as conference champions. Stanford and California of the MPSF were granted at-large bids.



UCLA is seeking its 15th NCAA title and third in a row, a feat the program has never accomplished. In 2025’s final, the Bruins recorded a buzzer-beating 11-10 victory against No. 1 seed USC at Stanford’s Avery Aquatic Center. Frederico Jucá Carsalade scored the difference-making goal and was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.