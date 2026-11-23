LOS ANGELES – No. 10/11 UCLA Women’s Basketball wraps up its two-game road trip in Uncasville, Conn., against St. John’s on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Mohegan Sun Arena.



The Bruins and Red Storm tip off the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at 2 p.m. PT on Peacock.



GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Location: Uncasville, Conn.

Tip-off Time: 2 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

TV Talent: Brenden Glasheen, Megan McKeown

Radio: UCLA Digital Radio (https://uclabruins.com/listen-live)

Radio Talent: Dave Marcus



MATCHUP HISTORY: vs. St. John’s Red Storm

• UCLA is 3-0 against St. John’s in the all-time series, with all three victories coming under head coach Cori Close.

• The Bruins and Red Storm last met at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla., on Nov. 28, 2021. UCLA claimed a 73-65 victory in the MTE at Hertz Arena.



LAST TIME OUT: W, 90-80 at Tennessee (Nov. 22)

• UCLA broke 90 points for the second-consecutive game in a road win at Tennessee.

• Fifth year KK Bransford notched a new career high with 25 PTS (7-13 FG, 11-12 FT), and junior Elina Aarnisalo matched her career best with 22 PTS (7-10 FG, 6-7 FT).

• Senior guard Donovyn Hunter (12 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL) and fifth year forward Timea Gardiner (11 PTS, 6 REB) rounded out Bruins in double figures.

• The Bruins won the battle on the boards, 45-33, and scored 14 second chance points off 16 offensive rebounds. Sophomore Sienna Betts tied her career high with 12 rebounds.



WHAT’S BRUIN

• UCLA returns five players from the 2026 national championship squad, with returners Timea Gardiner and Sienna Betts taking starting roles into the 2026-27 campaign.

• The Bruins celebrated their 2026 championship with a banner raising ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 15, before a matchup against Princeton. Media assets for the championship ring and banner raising event are available upon request.

• The Bruins brought in seven transfers and newcomers in a reload following the departure of six WNBA rookies. UCLA graduated 76.1 points per game, which equals 90.7% of the previous team’s scoring.

• The Toronto Tempo’s Kiki Rice was named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team after averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the first-year franchise.

• UCLA has only trailed for 67 seconds this season. The Bruins’ time with lead clocks in at 234:33 out of a possible 240 min.

• The Bruins held opponents under 30 percent FG% in four of its first five games this season, three of which saw opposing teams shoot under 25 percent from the field. Only UC Irvine has shot 40+% from the field against the Bruins.

• UCLA finished its season-opening five-game homestand with a win over Cal Poly, starting 5-0 inside Pauley Pavilion.

• Three Bruins were named to the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five positional awards: Donovyn Hunter (SG), Addy Brown (SF) and Sienna Betts (C).



STATS ON STATS ON STATS

• Seniors Addy Brown and Donovyn Hunter rank in the top 15 in the conference for Assist/Turnover Ratio: Hunter, 3.5 A/TO (5th B1G); Brown, 2.3 A/TO (12th B1G).

• Sophomore Sienna Betts is 10th in the nation, 2nd in the Big Ten in total blocks and BPG (17 BLK, 2.8 BPG).

• Fifth year forward Timea Gardiner ranks 2nd in the B1G in 3FGM/G (3.2 3FGM/G, 12th NCAA). She’s shooting 48.7 percent from distance, which is sixth in the conference (39th, NCAA).

• The Bruins rank 8th in the nation in assists per game (21.2 APG) and are 2nd in the Big Ten behind Michigan (22.8 APG).

• UCLA’s staunch defense ranks 5th in the NCAA in opponent FG% (29.3%), good for No. 2 in the B1G (Illinois, 26.7 DFG%)

• UCLA is top 30 in A/TO (1.44, 22nd NCAA), assists per game (21.2, 8th), blocks (7.2 BPG, 6th NCAA / 1st B1G) rebound margin (+15.2, 13th), rebounds per game (45.8, 24th), scoring defense (47.8 OPPG, 15th), and scoring margin (+30.2, 28th).



FRESH START, NEW HEIGHTS

• The new-look Bruins have been setting new career highs left and right with new opportunities as part of the Blue & Gold.

• Sophomore Sienna Betts found her groove in UCLA’s game against UC Irvine, setting a new career high with 17 PTS. She had an outstanding performance against Cal Poly with 12 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 4 STL and 5 BLK. Her assist and block totals were new career bests, and her steals matched her freshman season high. Betts matched her most blocks (5) and rebounds (12) in the win at Tennessee on Nov. 23.

• Donovyn Hunter crashed the boards against Princeton, grabbing a career-best 8 REB on Nov. 15. Hunter then had a career-high 7 STL in the win over Cal Poly.

• Timea Gardiner scored a career-high 29 points in the home victory over the Mustangs (Nov. 19). She shot 9-for-12 from 3-point land, which set a new single-game program record for long range makes.

• Gardiner made the Big Ten Honor Roll on Nov. 23 for the record-setting performance.

• KK Bransford scored 25 points at Tennessee to set a new career high. The transfer from Cincinnati, Ohio, has matched her career bests in assists (7 AST vs. Cal Poly) and steals (4 STL vs. UC Irvine).

• Junior Elina Aarnisalo matched her career high with 22 points against Tennessee, knocking down a career-high 6 FTs.