LOS ANGELES – Senior middle blocker Marianna Singletary was selected in the first round (No. 10 overall) in the Major League Volleyball (MLV) Draft by the Omaha Supernovas.

The two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection was chosen by Indy after turning in one of the most dominant seasons by a middle blocker in the nation. Singletary earned First Team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive season after establishing herself as one of the premier middle blockers in collegiate volleyball. She led the Big Ten in both total blocks (166) and blocks per set (1.52), ranking among the nation's leaders in each category. Her dominance at the net was highlighted by three double-digit block matches, including a season-high 10 blocks against Minnesota and nine-block performances versus Long Beach State, BYU and Hawai'i.

Offensively, Singletary totaled 285 kills while hitting an impressive .349, the highest attack percentage among UCLA's primary attackers. She recorded double-digit kills in 16 matches, including career-high performances of 19 kills on .548 hitting against Washington and 19 kills on .567 hitting at Iowa. She also posted 16 kills on .556 hitting at BYU. Singletary hit above .300 in 19 matches and surpassed the .500 mark seven times during the regular season.

Singletary and the Bruins will begin postseason play next week as UCLA prepares for the NCAA Tournament, with the bracket set to be announced during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. (PT).