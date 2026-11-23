ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced clinching scenarios for the 2026 Big Ten Football Championship Game on Monday. Entering Week 13 of the regular season, six Big Ten teams remain in contention for a berth.

No. 10 UCLA football's clinching scenarios are listed below. The full clinching scenarios for all six teams are linked above.

The Bruins (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) face crosstown rival USC on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. Tickets are available HERE.

UCLA Clinches With …

• A UCLA win OR

• UCLA loss AND Indiana and Iowa losses OR

• UCLA loss AND Indiana and Oregon losses OR

• UCLA loss AND Iowa and Oregon losses OR

• UCLA loss AND Iowa and Oregon wins AND Indiana loss OR

• UCLA loss AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND either a Minnesota or Ohio State win AND Oregon loss OR

• UCLA loss AND Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin wins AND Oregon loss AND UCLA has a higher SportSource Analytics ranking than Iowa

The 16th annual title game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and will feature the top two teams in the standings. The contest will be televised nationally on FOX, with Compass Media Networks providing national radio coverage. The winner will earn the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy and a chance to play in the College Football Playoff.