It was a relatively quiet Week 11 for the NFL Bruins, with five on bye. It was a strong finish, though, as all four former UCLA standouts on the Washington Commanders played in an exciting Monday Night Football victory. LB Kain Medrano helped bring down Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow to limit a late Bengals’ push for points. In total, 15 Bruins saw NFL fields as teams continue toward the home stretch.
• Kenny Clark, NT, Dallas Cowboys – Started and assisted on one tackle in a 51-30 romp against Tennessee.
Week 12: Sunday vs. Philadelphia – 1:30 p.m. PT (FOX)
• Greg Dulcich, TE, Miami Dolphins – Caught two passes for 12 yards in a divisional matchup at Buffalo. Also downed a punt on special teams.
Week 12: Sunday vs. New York Jets – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)
• Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans – Drilled his only field-goal attempt, from 27 yards, and went 3 for 3 on extra-point tries while also handling kickoff duties.
Week 12: Sunday vs. Baltimore – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)
• Ale Kaho, LB, Washington Commanders – Notched one special teams tackle in a 22-20 Monday Night Football win against Cincinnati.
Week 12: Sunday vs. Baltimore – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)
• Kain Medrano, LB, Washington Commanders – Opened the Monday Night Football win versus Cincinnati by collaborating on a special teams tackle. Then, on the Bengals’ final offensive play, split a sack.
Week 12: Sunday vs. Baltimore – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)
• Osa Odighizuwa, DT, San Francisco 49ers – Logged two tackles, including one shared sack, in a 35-10 Mexico City Game win against Minnesota.
Week 12: Sunday vs. Seattle – 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)
• Otito Ogbonnia, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Recorded one solo tackle in a blowout win versus Tennessee.
Week 12: Sunday vs. Philadelphia – 1:30 p.m. PT (FOX)
• Oluwafemi Oladejo, DE, Tennessee Titans – Assisted on a tackle at Dallas.
Week 12: Sunday vs. Philadelphia – 1:30 p.m. PT (FOX)
• Colson Yankoff, TE, Washington Commanders – Assisted on one special teams tackle in a narrow Monday Night Football victory against Cincinnati.
• OT Alec Anderson (Buffalo Bills), C Jake Brendel (San Francisco 49ers), DE Laiatu Latu (Indianapolis Colts), G Atonio Mafi (Tennessee Titans), OT Kolton Miller (Las Vegas Raiders) and CB Fabian Moreau (Washington Commanders) also played, but did not record any statistics.
• On bye: RB Zach Charbonnet (Seattle Seahawks), LB Darius Muasau (New England Patriots), S Quentin Lake (Los Angeles Rams), C Sean Rhyan (Green Bay Packers) and Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland Browns)