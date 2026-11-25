UNCASVILLE, Conn. – No. 10/10 UCLA Women’s Basketball held off a second-half comeback attempt by St. John’s at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase to prevent an upset Tuesday evening.
The Bruins made five of their last seven baskets to stave off the Red Storm at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and claim UCLA’s 38th-consecutive win.
Sophomore Sienna Betts was named MVP of the showcase game with another full stat line; the forward finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal. Junior Elina Aarnisalo matched Betts with 12 points and four assists of her own, and she corralled six rebounds in the win.
State Street Spy BHOF Women’s Showcase Player of the Game presented by @AccessHealthCT. #HOFWomensShowcase | #HoophallU https://t.co/lVXGTiPbCh— University of Hoophall (@hoophallu) November 25, 2026
The Bruins assisted on 17 of their 26 baskets on Tuesday. UCLA won the rebounding battle again, 36-28.
Fifth year forward Timea Gardiner (10 PTS) and senior Addy Brown (10 PTS) joined Aarnisalo and Betts in double figures.
In a quick start for the Bruins, UCLA shot 4-for-4 out of the gate to score nine-consecutive points. Gardiner had five of those with a corner 3-pointer and a post-up fadeaway on back-to-back offensive trips. Betts was inspired by the paint touch and got to a left hook for her first points of the game. Aarnisalo wanted in on the action and got herself a layup. Addy Brown tracked down an o-board and used the rhythm to dribble into a mid-range jumper.
After the media timeout, Gardiner got another triple from the corner for her second 3-pointer of the opening quarter. Aarnisalo got out on the break after an errant Red Storm shot missed everything. Betts went up and under for her second paint score of the game. KK Bransford powered through a St. John’s after another offensive rebound for UCLA. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native then found Betts for the final basket of the first.
An efficient opening quarter, UCLA shot 10-for-18 from the floor and 2-for-4 from long range to give the Bruins a 13-point lead at the break.
The Bruins kept shooting well from distance in the second; Aarnisalo and Bonnie Deas knocked down back-to-back triples before Brown made a pair from the charity stripe. Brown tracked down another offensive rebound for an immediate put-back lay. Hunter sunk a triple from the right corner, tracked an offensive board before converting a middy.
UCLA’s lead was 22 at the break, up 42-20 over the Red Storm at the halftime intermission.
St. John’s fought back in the third as UCLA’s offense stalled. Gardiner made a jumper, Bransford had another pair of free throws and a paint score. Deas sunk a triple from the left wing for UCLA’s only make from distance in the third. The Red Storm outscored UCLA 21-9 in the quarter to tighten the gap and make a 10-point game heading into the final frame.
UCLA maintained a balanced scoring effort in the fourth to hold off the Red Storm; five Bruins scored in the period, none of whom had more than two makes or three misses. Betts boosted her final stat line with four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the closing quarter.
UP NEXT: Penn (Nov. 29)
UCLA returns home after the holiday for another Ivy League match up on Sunday, Nov. 29.
The Bruins and Quakers tip off at 2 p.m. PT on B1G+.