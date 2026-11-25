UNCASVILLE, Conn. – No. 10/10 UCLA Women’s Basketball held off a second-half comeback attempt by St. John’s at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase to prevent an upset Tuesday evening.



The Bruins made five of their last seven baskets to stave off the Red Storm at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and claim UCLA’s 38th-consecutive win.



Sophomore Sienna Betts was named MVP of the showcase game with another full stat line; the forward finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal. Junior Elina Aarnisalo matched Betts with 12 points and four assists of her own, and she corralled six rebounds in the win.





State Street Spy BHOF Women’s Showcase Player of the Game presented by @AccessHealthCT. #HOFWomensShowcase | #HoophallU https://t.co/lVXGTiPbCh — University of Hoophall (@hoophallu) November 25, 2026