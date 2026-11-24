LOS ANGELES – The No. 10 UCLA football team hosts crosstown rival No. 15 USC at Rose Bowl Stadium in the final game of the regular season Saturday, Nov. 28, in Pasadena. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:37 p.m. PT on CBS. A win by the Bruins (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) over the Trojans (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) would clinch a berth in the 2026 Big Ten Championship Game.

The two programs, separated by just 11 miles, will clash for the 295-pound Victory Bell and city bragging rights for the 96th time in series history.

Tickets for Saturday’s contest are available to purchase HERE.

GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, Calif.)

Kickoff Time: 12:37 p.m. PT

Television: CBS

TV Talent: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)

Local Radio (UCLA Audio Network): KABC-AM 790

Local Radio Talent: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline)

SiriusXM: Radio (Ch. 84), App (Ch. 84)

THE BATTLE FOR LA

This Saturday's contest will mark the 96th all-time meeting between crosstown rivals UCLA and USC. The Bruins trail in the all-time series to the Trojans, 34-52-7, which dates back to 1929. Including USC's two vacated wins due to NCAA sanctions in 2004 and 2005, UCLA trails 34-54-7.

UCLA and USC enter their 99th consecutive season in the same conference in 2026. The two storied programs have met every year since the 1936 season. This Saturday's "Battle for LA" will mark the 91st straight annual meeting.

UCLA owns the longest winning streak in the rivalry's history with an eight-game stretch from 1991-98. The Bruins are searching for the first win against the Trojans since 2023 and first inside Rose Bowl Stadium since 2018.

LAST TIME OUT

UCLA suffered its first loss of the season in an 18-16 triple-overtime setback at Michigan last Saturday, Nov. 21. The Bruins scored a game-tying touchdown in the final drive of regulation to force OT. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach completed two critical passes on 4th-and-6 and 3rd-and-9, setting up running back Anthony Woods' jumping touchdown pass to tight end Brayden Loftin with 10 seconds remaining. It was UCLA's first overtime game since 2020.

HISTORIC TURNAROUND

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney has set the record for the largest single-season turnaround in program history with a seven-win improvement from last season (3-9). The previous record was a six-win improvement, achieved by Pepper Rodgers in his second season as head coach in 1972.

UCLA has also recorded its 10th 10-win season in program history and first since 2014. This marks the third time the Bruins have won 10 games during the regular season (1946, 1998 and 2026). The Bruins need one more victory to set the program single-season wins record with 11.

THE BRUIN BULLIES

Under Broyles Award nominee and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler, UCLA has established itself as one of the nation’s most dominant defensive units. The “Bruin Bullies” lead the FBS in yards consumed per drive (21.7), yards allowed per play (4.13), total takeaways (31) and interceptions (20), while ranking third in fumble recoveries (11) and total defense (260.8 yards allowed per game) and fourth in turnover margin (+14).

Senior defensive backs Scooter Jackson (five) and Ta’Shawn James (four) spearhead the Bruins’ ball-hawking secondary, ranking first and second in the Big Ten in interceptions, respectively. Their nine combined interceptions are tied for the most by any pair of teammates in the FBS.

Equally effective against the run, UCLA ranks sixth nationally in rushing defense (88.5 yards allowed per game) and has held opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards in seven of 11 games. The Bruins have surrendered just four rushes of 20-plus yards all season, the longest being a 26-yard run against Wisconsin on Oct. 17.

AMONG NATION’S ELITE

Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho, the captain of UCLA’s vaunted defense, has been named a finalist for the Butkus Award and Lombardi Award. The Crandall, Texas, native is tied for second in the FBS with five forced fumbles and leads the Bruins in total tackles (79), tackles for loss (11.0) and sacks (5.5) through 11 games. Omosigho has also recorded six quarterback hurries, five pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He ranks sixth in the Big Ten in tackles for loss, 11th in sacks and 13th in total tackles.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Omosigho has established career highs in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles. He has played an integral role in a UCLA defense that leads the nation in takeaways (31) and yards allowed per play (4.13) and ranks third in total defense (260.8 yards allowed per game).

CAMPAIGN FOR WAYNE

Fifth-year running back Wayne Knight scored a touchdown in each of UCLA’s first nine games of the season, matching the longest single-season streak of non-passing touchdowns in program history, previously set by College Football Hall of Famer Paul Cameron in 1953. Knight leads the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns (13), ranks second in total touchdowns (15) and fourth in rushing yards per game (79.5). Knight ranks 11th nationally in rushing touchdowns and 12th in total touchdowns.

Knight is currently tied for seventh in UCLA single-season history with 15 total touchdowns. One more score would move him into a tie for sixth with running back Kermit Johnson, who accomplished the feat in 1973. Knight has totaled 875 rushing yards and 1,274 all-purpose yards through 11 games this season.

On the awards front, Knight has been named a Paul Hornung Award finalist for a second consecutive season and a Doak Walker Award semifinalist. He was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list and earned Associated Press Midseason First Team All-America honors. Knight has received Paul Hornung Award weekly recognition following four of UCLA’s 11 games, including three National Player of the Week honors.

ELITE RUN GAME

UCLA leads the Big Ten in both rushing yards per game (194.0) and rushing touchdowns (26). Three different running backs have scored rushing touchdowns in the same game on three occasions this season. UCLA’s 26 rushing touchdowns are its most since the 2022 season (36). The Bruins have surpassed 30 rushing touchdowns in a season three times since the turn of the century.

CHESNEY ERA

Bob Chesney is the first UCLA head coach in program history to start his tenure in Westwood with 10 consecutive wins. He surpassed College Football Hall of Famer Henry "Red" Sanders, who started his first season at UCLA with a 4-0 mark in 1949.

Chesney was hired as the 20th head coach in UCLA football history on Dec. 6, 2025. He arrived in Westwood after two successful seasons at James Madison from 2024-25, guiding the Dukes to a 21-6 record and numerous historic firsts. His 2025 team recorded just the 10th undefeated conference season in Sun Belt history, going 8-0, and captured the program’s first Sun Belt Conference championship and College Football Playoff berth.

Chesney owns a career record of 142-53 (.728) in his 17th season as a head coach. The Kulpmont, Pa., native has directed five programs across four levels of college football: Division III, Division II, FCS and FBS. Twenty-six staff members (seven coaches and 19 support staff members) and 10 student-athletes followed Chesney from Harrisonburg, Va., to Westwood.

UCLA TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for UCLA’s final regular-season home game against crosstown rival USC on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 12:30 p.m. PT are available for purchase. Fans can call (310) 206-5991 or email tickets@athletics.ucla.edu for more information.