SAN DIEGO, Calif. – No. 6 UCLA (6-0) will take on Saint Mary’s (6-1) at the Rady Children’s Invitational on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 2 p.m., at the University of San Diego. The Bruins will be playing games on back-to-back days, this Thursday and Friday, at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Thursday’s game will be nationally televised by FS1, while UCLA’s game on Friday against either Georgetown or No. 7 Texas will be broadcast on FOX. Fans in the greater Los Angeles region can listen to the Bruins’ radio broadcast on AM 790 (KABC).



UCLA will return back home next week for its Big Ten opening game against Oregon on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. (PT).



GAME INFORMATION – vs. Saint Mary’s

Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion (San Diego, Calif.)

Capacity: 5,100

Tipoff Time: 2:01 p.m. (PT)

Broadcast Network: FS1

Broadcast Talent: Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst)

Radio (UCLA Audio Network): AM 790 (KABC)

>Radio Talent: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

Sirius XM Channels: SiriusXM 179 or 231 and SiriusXM App

Live Stats: ucla.statbroadcast.com (link here)

Purchase Tickets: Rady Children’s Invitational Website



TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (UCLA’s full schedule)

UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s on Thursday (Nov. 26), 2 p.m.

UCLA vs. either Georgetown or Texas on Friday (Nov. 27), 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.



UPCOMING HOME GAMES

– Tuesday, Dec. 1, vs. Oregon at 7 p.m. (tickets)

– Saturday, Dec. 19, vs. Quinnipiac at 1:30 p.m. (tickets)

– Tuesday, Dec. 22, vs. UC Riverside at 1 p.m. (tickets)

– Tuesday, Dec. 29, vs. San Diego State at 7 p.m. (tickets)

– Saturday, Jan. 9, vs. Michigan State at 5 p.m. (tickets)

– Saturday, Jan. 16, vs. Washington at 12 p.m. (tickets)



THE LATEST ON UCLA

– The Bruins have opened their season with six consecutive wins, heading into Thursday's game in San Diego.

– UCLA is off to its best start to any season since opening the 2016-17 campaign with a 13-0 mark.

– Earlier in the week, UCLA moved up to the No. 6 slot in the AP poll and to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll.

– UCLA was last ranked at No. 6 or higher (AP poll) in early March of 2023 (the Bruins went 31-6 that season).

– UCLA has averaged 94.8 points per game, reaching the 100-point mark in three contests this season.

– Junior Trent Perry (15.5 ppg) has shot 46.3 percent overall and 43.5 percent (10-for-23) from 3-point distance.

– UCLA won three games last week, including a 85-48 decision over Delaware in the Bruins' most recent contest.

– Led by Trent Perry (34 assists, eight turnovers), the Bruins have totaled 121 assists and 52 turnovers in six games.

– Through Sunday's games (Nov. 22), UCLA ranked No. 3 in the nation in assist-turnover ratio (2.33).

– Through Sunday's games (Nov. 22), the Bruins ranked No. 3 in the country in turnover margin (10.0).

– Freshman Joe Philon III (9.8 ppg) has totaled a team-high 17 steals in six games and has also registered eight blocks.



QUICK STARTS

UCLA has opened the season 6-0 for the first time 2016-17, when the Bruins jumped to a 13-0 start and ended up winning 19 of its first 20 games (that UCLA team went 31-5 with a trip to that season’s Sweet 16). The Bruins have won five of their six games at home, extending their current home winning streak to 10 games. In addition, UCLA has trailed for just 19:27 combined, over 240 minutes of game action (six games). Most recently, UCLA trailed against Cal State Fullerton for nearly 17 minutes last week (Wednesday, Nov. 18), erasing a 64-58 deficit with under four minutes to play inside Pauley Pavilion.



LOOKING AT THE SERIES HISTORY

vs. Saint Mary's – UCLA last faced Saint Mary's in the second round (Round of 32) of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Portland, Ore., securing a 72-56 win. That win sent the Bruins into a Sweet 16 contest against North Carolina. UCLA has gone 12-2 in 14 total matchups with Saint Mary's. Nine of those games took place prior to the 1980-81 season.



vs,. Georgetown – With a home-and-home series in 2001 and 2002 and one neutral-site contest in Brooklyn in Nov. 2012, UCLA has gone 2-1 against the Hoyas. Georgetown picked up a 78-70 win over UCLA in Brooklyn in the most recent meeting (Nov. 19, 2012), while the Bruins had swept the home-and-home series nearly 25 years ago.



vs. Texas – UCLA and Texas have split six games in the all-time series (3-3 record). The Bruins outlasted Texas, 65-63, at Houston's Reliant Stadium in a neutral-site game in 2012 (Dec. 8, 2012). Texas and UCLA played a home-and-home series in 2007 and 2008, while the Bruins welcomed Texas to the Los Angeles Sports Arena in December 2011.



REACHING THE CENTURY MARK

With an 105-point effort in the win last week against Long Beach State (105-66), the Bruins had scored 100 or more points in three consecutive games. That marked the first time in which UCLA scored 100 or more points in three consecutive games since logging seven consecutive 100-plus point games in 1971-72. All seven of those games were at the start of the Bruins' 1971-72 season. The Bruins last scored 100 or more points in back-to-back games in 2016-17.



FRESHMAN PRODUCTION

Nikola Kusturica's 29-point game against North Florida (Friday, Nov. 6) marked the largest point total by any UCLA freshman since TJ Leaf had 32 points (and 14 rebounds) in a win at Washington State on Feb. 1, 2017. Only Don MacLean (41-point game), Leaf (32) and Bryce Alford (31-point game) have logged at least 30 points in a game as freshmen. Kevin Love had a season-high 29 points in an NCAA Tournament victory over Western Kentucky on March 27, 2008.



TAKING A LOOK AT THIS YEAR'S TEAM

– The Bruins return six players from last season's roster. The most significant and veteran returning players include seniors Xavier Booker, Eric Dailey Jr. and Brandon Williams and junior Trent Perry. Both Dailey Jr. and Perry represented UCLA's program alongside head coach Mick Cronin at Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Day.



– Stretching back to last season, UCLA has won four of its last six games against teams ranked in the top 20. Prior to Monday's win over No. 5 Arizona, the Bruins picked up wins late last year against No. 10 Illinois in overtime (Feb. 21), No. 9 Nebraska (March 3) and No. 8 Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago (March 13).



– UCLA's four incoming transfer students include Filip Jovic (sophomore, from Auburn), Sergej Macura (junior, from Mississippi State), Jaylen Petty (sophomore, from Texas Tech) and Azavier Robinson (sophomore, from Butler). All four transfers played at the NCAA Division I level last season.



– The Bruins have welcomed four freshmen to the roster – Javonte Floyd (center, from Atlanta, Ga.), Gunars Grinvalds (guard/forward from Jurmala, Latvia), Nikola Kusturica (guard/forward, from Novi Sad, Serbia) and Joe Philon III (guard/forward from Tampa, Fla.). UCLA has added junior Jordan Houegban, who previously served as a Bruins' student manager.



APPROACHING THE EARLY BIG TEN GAMES

UCLA will be back at home next week, hosting Oregon on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the Big Ten opener for both programs. The Bruins will take on Oregon before playing a Big Ten game at Washington on Sunday, Dec. 13. Sandwiched between those two league games is a neutral-site contest against No. 22 Gonzaga in Anaheim (Honda Center) the night of Saturday, Dec. 5. UCLA has won its last four games against Oregon, and eight of its last 10 matchups since the start of the 2022-23 season. The Bruins have also won their last four contests against Washington, including 13 of the last 14 meetings.



ADDED TO THE WOODEN WATCH

Junior Trent Perry (15.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 5.7 apg) and freshman Nikola Kusturica (14.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg) have been named to the 50-man watch list for the John R. Wooden Award. Now in its 51st season, the Wooden Award honors the top men's basketball player at the conclusion of the season. UCLA's program has previously had two winners of the Wooden Award – Marques Johnson (1977, the award's first year) and Ed O'Bannon (1995, after UCLA won the NCAA Championship). No player at a university located any further west than Utah has won the Wooden Award since Ed O'Bannon in 1995.



NOTES ON RECENT UCLA WINS

– UCLA established a new program record for margin of victory, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 69 points (106-37) on Monday, Nov. 11. In fact, the Bruins led by a 51-9 margin at halftime. That tied the program record (dating back to 1975-76) for the fewest points scored by any UCLA opponent since holding Howard to nine points in the first half on Dec. 19, 1983.



– The Bruins scored at least 100 points in recent wins over North Florida, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Long Beach State. That marked the first time since the 1971-72 season in which UCLA had logged three consecutive wins with at least 100 points scored. UCLA opened its 1971-72 campaign with seven consecutive games of 100 or more points scored.



– Prior to the season opener against Arizona, the Bruins had not played a ranked opponent in its season opener since taking on No. 7 Kansas on Nov. 9, 2001. Ranked No. 17 in the preseason, UCLA lost that game 99-98 at Madison Square Garden. The Bruins opened their 1997-98 campaign (Nov. 27, 1997) with a loss to No. 4 North Carolina (Great Alaska Shootout).



