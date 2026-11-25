No. 5 Seed UCLA (13-5-2) vs. No. 4 Seed Kansas (14-5-2)

Date: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026 – 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Location: East Lansing, Mich. (DeMartin Stadium)

Broadcast: ESPN+ (Brandon Troy Chris McAuliffe)

Live Stats: ncaa.com

Tickets: $10 (msuspartans.com/tickets)

UCLA HEADS TO MICHIGAN FOR NCAA SECOND ROUND

No. 5 seed UCLA (13-5-2) will face No. 4 seed Kansas (14-5-2) on Friday, Nov. 27 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The match will take place at Michigan State’s DeMartin Stadium at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be aired on ESPN+. The winner of the UCLA-Kansas match will remain in East Lansing to take on the winner of Michigan State/Xavier in the third round on Monday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

FIRST ROUND ROUND-UP

Over two weeks after their last game, UCLA looked anything but rusty, defeating Quinnipiac 4-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins outshot the Bobcats 26-2, allowing just one shot on goal, while taking 12 shots on goal. Another seven shots were blocked by defenders. After a scoreless first half, UCLA went on a scoring rampage, tallying four goals in the final 35 minutes of the game. Oruha Hayashi scored the first goal of the game in the 55th minute, and nearly three minutes later, freshman Mia Corona scored her first collegiate goal. Senior Olivia Woodson netted her first goal as a Bruin in the 69th minute, and Cate Sarinopoulos rounded out the scoring in the 89th minute with her fourth goal of the year.

UCLA’S NCAA HISTORY

The Bruins, who are making their 30th overall and 11th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, have a 77-22-9 all-time NCAA Tournament record, with a pair of NCAA titles in 2022 and 2013. UCLA has made 12 College Cup appearances, including three in the last nine seasons (2022, 2019, 2017). UCLA is seeded for the 14th consecutive year.

UCLA AGAINST THE NCAA FIELD

UCLA posted a 3-4-2 record against members of the 64-team NCAA Tournament field this season. The Bruins have wins over No. 1 seed Ohio State (1-0), No. 4 seed Purdue (2-1) and Santa Clara (3-2). UCLA also has ties against No. 3 seed Duke (1-1) and Washington (0-0). Four of the Bruins’ five losses were against tournament teams - No. 1 Michigan State (1-0), No. 3 seed BYU (2-1), No. 5 seed Stanford (3-0) and Wisconsin (1-0, ot).

SCOUTING THE JAYHAWKS

Kansas is making its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance and third consecutive. The Jayhawks are the No. 4 seed and enter the week with a 14-5-2 record after a 3-2 overtime win over Oral Roberts in the NCAA first round. Kansas is led by a pair of 20-point scorers in junior midfielder Jillian Gregorski (10 goals, 2 assists, 22 points) and senior defender Carolina Castans (6 goals, 8 assists, 20 points). Livvy Moore ranks fourth in the nation with 12 assists, three away from Kansas’ single-season school record of 15, set by Castans a year ago. In three seasons at Kansas, head coach Nate Lie holds a 43-17-9 record.

Friday’s match will be just the second ever between Kansas and UCLA. The only other matchup took place on Nov. 21, 2003 in the NCAA Third Round. The Bruins won the matchup in Los Angeles, 1-0, on a goal by at the 2003 NCAA third round in Los Angeles. UCLA won the matchup, 1-0, on a 43rd minute goal by Sarah-Gayle Swanson.

LAST TIME OUT

UCLA shut out Quinnipiac 4-0 on Nov. 21 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins were paced by goals by Oruha Hayashi, Cate Sarinopoulos, and the first goals of the season from Mia Corona and Olivia Woodson, all in the second half. After a scoreless first half, UCLA got on the board in the 55th minute, on its 15th shot of the night. Hayashi scored on a header off assists from Grace Shank and Kara Croone. The goal was her seventh of the year. Less than three minutes later, Corona gained control of a loose ball after a Bobcat deflection and sent a left-footed shot into goal for her first collegiate goal in just her third game of the season. Corona had missed time due to injury and national team duty. Woodson followed the pattern and netted her first goal as a Bruin in the 69th minute, with Hayashi getting the assist. Sarinopoulos closed out the scoring at 88:08 with her fourth goal of the year.

IN THE RANKINGS

UCLA has been ranked in the Top 20 all season in the IWSOC poll and currently sits at No. 15. The Bruins have been ranked in Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 10 for seven straight weeks and are currently No. 9.

BY THE NUMBERS

UCLA ranked second in the conference in goals allowed in conference play, allowing just seven and holding a 0.58 goals against average … UCLA held a 560-minute shutout streak from Sept. 13-Oct. 11, a span that included five consecutive shutouts. Prior to that streak, the Bruins’ last shutout streak of five or more games came in 2024 when they started the season with five consecutive shutout victories … UCLA has outscored opponents 24-6 in the second half of games this season … Nine of those 24 second-half goals have come in the final 10 minutes of the regulation, and seven have come in the final five minutes.

SHANK-HAYASHI CONNECTION

Sophomore midfielder Grace Shank leads the Bruins with eight assists. Five of her assists have gone to Oruha Hayashi, and Hayashi’s last five goals have been assisted in part by Shank. Hayashi has seven goals in total this season, and the only two goals that were not assisted by Shank were a penalty kick and an unassisted goal.

GOALS GALORE

A total of 12 different players have scored a goal this season. Junior forward Kara Croone leads the team with eight goals after recording her second brace of the season at USC on Oct. 30. Croone and Oruha Hayashi both have a team-leading 18 points after Hayashi scored her seventh goal of the season against Quinnipiac. Croone and Hayashi, have combined for four braces in UCLA’s last nine contests. Cate Sarinopoulos has four goals after scoring in last Saturday’s contest. Leena Powell has scored three goals this season, while Grace Shank, Anna Wilson and Molly Hale each have two. Payten Cooper, Asa Yamazaki and Paloma Daubert have one goal apiece, along with Olivia Woodson and Mia Corona, who scored their first goals of the season against Quinnipiac. Croone leads the team in game-winning goals (4). Shank (11 points), who leads the team with eight assists, also has a double-digit point total.

IRON WOMEN

Four Bruins have logged over 1,600 minutes of play after 20 games. Junior defender Paloma Daubert has played every minute of every game, 1,802 minutes in total. Senior midfielder Oruha Hayashi ranks second in minutes played with 1,656, followed closely by sophomore midfielder Grace Shank, who has played 1,638 minutes, and junior defender Asa Yamazaki, who has totaled 1,616. Daubert, Shank and Hayashi are the only Bruins to start every game this season, and Yamazaki has started in 19 of 20 games.

CHALLENGING SCHEDULE

UCLA endured a tough early-season schedule, matching up against four Top 5 teams in its first nine games. The Bruins played eight opponents who were unbeaten going into the matchup, and four of those teams (San Diego, Santa Clara, Purdue and Ohio State) came away with their first loss of the year. Nine of UCLA’s 2026 opponents made the NCAA Tournament, including No. 1 seeds Michigan State and Ohio State.

CORONA BACK FROM U-17 WORLD CUP

Freshman midfielder Mia Corona returned to the Bruins after the U.S. team’s quarterfinal run at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, playing 59 minutes against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals on Nov. 4. It was just her second match as a Bruin, as she had previously just played 29 minutes on Oct. 2 at Oregon before departing for World Cup play. Corona made her first start as a Bruin in the NCAA first round and scored her first collegiate goal. In the United States’ opening match against Samoa on Oct. 19, Corona was named the captain and scored the team’s second goal in a 17-0 victory. She started in every game of the tournament.

Corona was the third Bruin to miss playing time this season due to World Cup duty. Junior goalkeeper Mariangela Medina missed six games earlier in the season while with Mexico at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland, and junior defender Abby Gemma missed three games while training with the U.S. team as an alternate.

OH CAPTAIN, OUR CAPTAIN

Junior defender Paloma Daubert has led the Bruins both on and off the field as the team captain and defensive leader. Daubert, a first-team All-Big Selection, has played in every minute of every game for a total of 1,802 minutes and has led the Bruins to eight shutouts and a team goals against average of 0.80. UCLA’s defense has held opponents to single-digit shot totals in 13 of 20 games this season. Daubert won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors four times in 2026, becoming the first non-goalkeeper ever to win the award four times. The only other player with more Defensive Player of the week awards in a season is Rutgers’ Casey Murphy, who won a record five times in 2017.

CROONE IN TUNE

Junior forward Kara Croone has been sharp for the offense all season, leading the Bruins with eight goals and 18 points, all career-highs. The second-team All-Big Ten honoree also leads UCLA with four game-winning goals, a total that ranks fourth in the Big Ten. Croone has also been sharp in the classroom, earning Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors last academic year.

GIVING GRACE

Sophomore midfielder Grace Shank is UCLA’s assist leader with eight, the most by a Bruin in a season since Ally Lemos totaled nine in 2022. Shank earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2026 and ranks third on the team in scoring with 12 points (2 goals, 8 assists) and in minutes played with 1,638. She is one of three Bruins to start in every game this year.

JAPAN TO JC TO LA

The road from Japan to Los Angeles for both Oruha Hayashi and Asa Yamazaki included a detour at the junior college level. Both Bruins enjoyed huge success at their respective junior colleges. At Iowa Western, Hayashi was the United Soccer Coaches Player of the Year for Junior College Division 1 in 2023 and 2024. In her first season, she led Iowa Western to the NJCAA Division 1 National Championship, earning Most Valuable Offensive Player honors. The following year, she earned the 2024-25 Betty Jo Graber NJCAA Female Student-Athlete of the Year Award across all sports. Hayashi totaled 44 goals and 38 assists in two seasons. Yamazaki was a two-time All-American at Arizona Western in 2024 and 2025. Last season, she totaled eight goals with seven assists, and in 2024, she was the Defensive Player of the Tournament at the NJCAA DI Championships, where her squad finished as runner-up. Both have had strong success at UCLA, particularly this year, as Hayashi earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, and Yamazaki earned third-team honors. They have each played in every game for the Bruins, with Hayashi starting all 20 games and Yamazaki starting 19. Hayashi ranks second on the team in goals (7) and assists (4) and has a team-leading 18 points. Yamazaki ranks third on the team in assists with three and also has one goal, the game-winner against Indiana.